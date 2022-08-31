Encourage students to get involved at their school

Hibbing High School Principal Ranae Seykora and Assistant Principal Chad Snider are getting ready for the start of the school year.

 Submitted Photo

HIBBING — There’s new leadership to the administrative team at Hibbing High School.

Ranae Seykora is the new high school principal and Chad Snider is the assistant principal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments