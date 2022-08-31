HIBBING — There’s new leadership to the administrative team at Hibbing High School.
Ranae Seykora is the new high school principal and Chad Snider is the assistant principal.
Hibbing High School has a Visitation Day planned for Sept. 6 with the first day of classes planned for Sept. 7, according to a calendar on the school website.
“I’m honored to have this opportunity and take over the reins from Mike Finco who had been working here for 18 years,” Seykora, who had served as assistant principal at HHS for the past two years, said last week. Seykora was previously a principal at Nashwauk-Keewatin (N-K) for two years and Bemidji for five, before accepting the job in Hibbing.
Snider served as the band director at N-K for the past six years, and said he also took on additional responsibilities as a wrestling coach, senior class advisor and headed up an E-sports club and cooking club there.
He’s now looking forward to his new position at HHS.
“I’m really excited that I got the opportunity to be assistant principal, “ Snider said.
Snider said he received an administrative degree through St. Mary’s in Winona, Minn., and had the opportunity to work with Seykora while fulfilling his education requirements and said with their similar approaches to education they make a good team.
“I’m excited to hopefully transition to a post-pandemic world of education,” Snider said.
Seykora said she offers an open and approachable style of leadership.
“I like to be in the hallways with the kids during passing times, go into classrooms and try to be everywhere and available to parents, staff and kids,” she said.
Seykora said HHS is focusing on mental wellness for teenagers and has things in place for the kids, including social workers, Check and Connect for attendance, and is working with North Home Family Services for therapy, skills lessons on coping with anxiety and stress, and day treatment for kids who need more intense therapy.
Seykora said one of the biggest messages for kids is to get involved in school.
“There’s a club activity, class or sport for everybody,” she said. “Theater, jewelry class, bands, choir, trap shooting and more – we just want kids to get involved and feel like this is their school.”
Snider said at some point he’d like to have E-sports added to the offerings at HHS, noting its growing popularity. E-sports, he explained, is competitive video gaming, where teams compete against other schools using controllers. There’s no travel involved as the teams stay at their own school and play via the Internet, he said.
“I feel that’s going to be “a next big thing” for high school sports in Minnesota,” Snider said, adding it’s a “cool activity” for non-traditional athletes to participate in and experience a team sport.
And they don’t have to do push ups.
Since 2020 some of the sports and activities have suffered due to activities being curtailed to prevent the spread of COVID, according to Seykora.
“Every club and activity is feeling that,” she said.
One sport that was negatively affected is swimming with only one seventh grader joining the team this fall.
Seykora pointed out that while pools were drained to prevent COVID there were no swimming lessons or swim classes offered.
“Now pools are open again and community education is doing a lot more things,” she said, adding that as things reopen the school is hoping to regain participation in all clubs and activities.
Hibbing High School is a seventh through 12th grade school and has an enrollment of about 1,000 students.
Seykora said HHS has some new teachers starting this year, and is also offering a new course in stained glass to add to its more than 200 electives including financial literacy, how to balance your life, sewing classes, manufacturing classes, welding, and woods.
There are around 15 College in the School courses offered at HHS — allowing students to earn college credits without leaving the high school campus. They include: Calculus, composition, history, physics, and chemistry.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for the kids,” Snider said.
Bluejacket Career Academies offers students a chance to explore different career options including: healthcare, education, manufacturing and building and trades.
Seykora also mentioned the history of HHS that is all around.
“It’s like a living museum and the school is beautiful,” she added. “I’m excited to really dive into enhancing school spirit and the culture so everybody feels like they belong here and continue the legacy of education that the kids get here — it’s world class and has been and continues to be.”
