A Duluth man was charged on Thursday with shooting an individual outside of Subway in Eveleth.
The man, Jamar Maurice Smith, 29, of Duluth, was charged with four felony counts including second-degree assault, domestic assault, fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the St. Louis County District Court.
Smith was arrested on Monday evening in Virginia. He was booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth on Tuesday night. His bail is $100,000. His initial appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2 via Zoom before District Judge Michelle M. Anderson.
Court records show that Eveleth police officers received a report of shots fired at about 10:21 a.m. Monday at 551 Hat Trick Ave. outside the Subway. A store employee told dispatch they witnessed a Black man walk toward a white Pontiac Grand Prix and argue with the female driver and a male passenger. The employee said they witnessed Smith allegedly use a gun to strike the driver in the back of the head, court records read. The passenger exited the vehicle and began to fight with Smith who allegedly pointed the gun at the man and fired one shot.
The man got back into the vehicle. The female drove southbound on Highway 53. “It was quickly determined that [the man] was bleeding profusely from the head and needed medical attention,” court records read. The driver turned around and headed northbound on Highway 53 toward Virginia.
Police officers stopped the female driver while she was traveling near the Highway 135 bridge. The man was transported by ambulance to the Essentia emergency room in Virginia, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the back of the head, court records read. The female allegedly said she had a relationship with Smith for the past month, and identified him as the shooter.
The female allegedly told officers that Smith had “a silver or gray Jeep-style sport utility vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates,” court records read. Law enforcement alerted the media that Smith was a fugitive.
At 4:32 p.m., roughly six hours after the initial report, Eveleth Deputy Chief Jesse Linde received an anonymous tip of a vehicle fitting the description parked in a garage on the 800 block of 12th Street North in Virginia, court records read. Officers from Eveleth and Virginia responded to the address, found the vehicle parked in the garage, and maintained surveillance of the property.
Smith allegedly saw the officers and ran, court records read. Officers, along with a Virginia K-9, chased the man who allegedly threw a cell phone and duffel bag he was carrying. The dog eventually caught Smith. Officers later recovered the phone and the bag, which contained a 9 mm. gun.
At 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant on the Jeep and found one box of Blazer 9 mm, court records read. “Luger ammunition containing 14 cartidges; a black backpack containing sweatpants, a Jamar Smith boarding pass, and 9.44 grams of suspected methamphetamine that later tested positive for methamphetamine; 45 Oxycodone pills; approximately 105 Ecstacy pills.”
Criminal records show that Smith in 2013 was convicted for third-degree assault and violating a no contact domestic violence no contact order.
