VIRGINIA — A four-term Minnesota state representative from Duluth has announced her intentions to challenge U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) for his 8th District Congressional seat.
Jen Schultz (DFL-Duluth), the current Minnesota House 7A Representative, announced her candidacy Monday at three separate news conferences — one in Virginia at 8 a.m.; one in Duluth at 10 a.m.; and one in St. Paul at 2:30 p.m.
About 50 people showed up at her first event at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, where she formally set the stage for a potential showdown with Stauber, of Hermantown, who is serving his second term in Congress.
She’s hoping to get the DFL endorsement later this spring.
While Schultz didn’t take questions from the media on Monday in Virginia due to her tight schedule of events, her campaign did put out a news release via email.
In it, she stated she had “been approached by many people throughout the Eighth District to run for Congress and represent them in Washington, D.C. Their message is clear: the Eighth needs someone who will work for everyone in the district and who will fight for those who have been struggling to make ends meet.”
According to media reports, Schultz announced earlier this month that she would not be seeking a fifth term in the Minnesota Legislature.
She is one of two DFL candidates challenging Stauber. The other is Ernest Joseph Oppegaard-Peltier III, of Bemidji, who started as a 7th Congressional District candidate, but entered the 8th District race after redistricting put him in the 8th District, according to a recent story in the Pioneer Press.
An email to Schultz seeking comment on the subject of mining in northeastern Minnesota and critical minerals mining was not returned in time for the Mesabi Tribune deadline.
“I’m running because I believe in the Minnesota values of hard work, decency, and fairness,” Schultz said in the news release. “I believe everyone in our district deserves access to good jobs, affordable healthcare, the best education, and the ability to afford a good life for their family. We need someone in Congress to fight for all of us, not just some of us.”
Former Congressman Rick Nolan, who is endorsing Schultz, stated, “People need a clear choice this November, and Jen brings the passion, experience, and commitment that Minnesota needs. Stauber votes against everything we care about. He says no to investments our region relies on. Schultz will work hard so we all do better.”
Some of her stated goals, as noted in the release, including working to make “quality education more affordable and accessible, reduce the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, invest in broadband and other essential infrastructure projects, increase economic development and support jobs in our region, improve affordable housing and food security, and address the impacts of a changing climate.”
According to the press release, “during her legislative career, Schultz has championed and passed bills increasing access to affordable health coverage, closing corporate tax loopholes, protecting the elderly in long-term care facilities, increasing wages for personal care assistants, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, investing in home- and community-based services, expanding age-friendly communities, and funding historic health and human services bills with bipartisan support.”
Schultz, who holds a Ph.D. in economics and is a professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, lives in Duluth with her husband and two sons.
She currently serves as Chair of House Human Services Finance & Policy Committee where, according to the news release, “she has advanced measures to improve access to affordable healthcare and reduce prescription drug prices.”
She is also a Commissioner on the Great Lakes Commission where “she has advocated for the protection of the Great Lakes, climate resilience, restoration of habitat, and sensible economic development,” the release reads.
Schultz noted there is “frustration voiced by many in the district who criticize the lack of leadership and tangible results from our current U.S. Representative and his votes that run counter to our needs and undermine our Democracy.
“We can do better,” said Schultz. “I’ve spent eight years in the Minnesota House with a track record of getting results with members from both parties. I am a better choice for Congress than Pete Stauber who votes against us. Stauber has repeatedly voted no to jobs, families, workers, women, and kids. He voted against the infrastructure investments we need. It’s unacceptable.”
Schultz concluded by saying, “What we need in Washington are the type of Minnesota values that will get results for all of us. I look forward to earning the support of people across the 8th District.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.