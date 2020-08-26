With Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Duluth on Friday, candidates in the Eighth Congressional District are receiving boosts from their respective party leaders at the national and statewide levels.
Republican incumbent Pete Stauber was endorsed by President Donald J. Trump on Aug. 10, about a week before the president made a campaign stop in Mankato. On Wednesday, Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom announced her endorsement from DFL Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
The endorsements aren’t landscape-shifting nods of approval for either candidate headed toward November — Trump endorsed Stauber prior to 2018 and the congressman has remained an ally to the president, while Walz has almost universally backed Democratic incumbents or challengers for Congress, but does represent the highest-profile Democrat to back her in a swing state.
“Quinn's passion and grit can't be ignored. She made a public name for herself not only as a Baxter City Councilwoman advocating for her community,” Walz said in a statement. “But as a staunch health care activist who led the Minnesota Insulin for All movement and rallied Americans together to demand healthcare reform.”
As of Wednesday, Walz has yet to officially endorse Tawnja Zahradka in the state’s Sixth District against Republican incumbent Tom Emmer.
For Stauber, Trump tweeted on Aug. 10, that he “fights for the hard-working people of Northeastern Minnesota! A former professional hockey player, Pete knows how to win. He stands for Law Enforcement, Small Business and our Vets. Pete has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
The Eighth District seat has poignantly represented the shift in Greater Minnesota politics since 2016 when Trump won the district with more than 194,000 votes over Democrat Hillary R. Clinton and narrowly lost Minnesota.
That same year, incumbent Rick Nolan, a popular Democrat, won his re-election to the Eighth District with 177,00 votes and 0.6 percent margin of victory, but outpaced the president in the state House districts that make up the Iron Range.
Nolan — who endorsed Nystrom earlier this year — retired from the seat prior to 2018 when Stauber would defeat DFLer Joe Radinovich by 5.5 percent.
Now, Stauber has a chance to be the first Republican since William Pittenger in 1944 to win reelection in the district.
The incumbent Republican has hit the trail in person in recent months despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, visiting Virginia and Eveleth last week for listening sessions and campaign events.
Nystrom, by contrast, has largely stuck to virtual events through the online conferencing platform Zoom, mirroring the campaign strategy of many top-level Democrats running for elections this year.
Pence’s visit Friday is another sign of the GOP’s focus on flipping Minnesota through the Trump campaign, after coming up about 50,000 votes shy in 2016. The president visited Mankato on Aug. 17 where Republican incumbent Jim Hagedorn is expected to be in a tight race with challenger Dan Feehan. Hagedorn narrowly beat Feehan in 2018 as they sought to replace Walz in Congress.
Cook Political Report has labeled the Eighth Congressional District as “Likely Republican” and favoring Stauber to return to Washington, D.C. Still, the party isn’t leaving it to chance and focusing on Greater Minnesota regions like the Iron Range, where the president and Stauber remain largely popular.
Eveleth Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich delivered a video address to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night and Scott Dane, executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota will address the GOP convention Wednesday night.
In his address, Vlaisavljevich said the Range needs a strong voice in D.C. “We looked to Democrats to fill that void for many years because we actually thought they cared about welfare,” he said. “Not anymore.”
Editor’s note: Scott Dane’s address to the Republican National Convention will occur after our press time. A story recapping the Iron Range speakers will appear in a later edition.
