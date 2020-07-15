VIRGINIA — Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) is seeking recent high school graduates interested in becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) while gaining hands-on experience and receiving financial assistance. RMHC was recently awarded Dual Training Grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Labor to support four persons with on-the-job training concurrent with receiving formal, related education at one of two area community colleges.
Dual training is an earn-while-you-learn approach where an employer invests in an employee by providing training in competency-based work skills and related instruction. Persons chosen for this could be reimbursed up to $6,000 in tuition per year. RMCH will hire up to 4 persons as Unit Techs in its Detoxification program in Virginia while he/she works toward LPN licensure beginning this fall at either Mesabi Range Technical College or Itasca Community College. The hope is that these trainees will stay with the agency beyond graduation. “Dual trainees will be introduced to concepts, theories and skills to equip them for success in a healthcare setting. The knowledge gained from that education will give the students the basic understanding and knowledge to apply it on the job,” said RMHC CEO Janis Allen. “This will give the trainees the opportunity to be hands on and gain the skill that goes with the knowledge.” Working in a facility with a dedicated healthcare mentor will allow for more field-related and in-depth questions, the opportunity for self-study and the time to process observations, conflicts and experiences. “In health services, specifically mental health services, the priority of the dual training experience is to integrate classroom education with meaningful, real-life examples in practice,” said Allen. In addition to earning a salary, trainees will have access to RMHC-paid training and training not offered to fellow students. Mesabi Range Technical College and Itasca Community College offer financial aid as well. Allen said this grant will benefit RMHC by creating a pipeline for recruitment and retention for LPNs, which is a high-demand position in several RMHC programs. “We hope that they (trainees) will stay,” she added. “We have many different programs across the agency that allow for professional growth either laterally or upward. We hope that this program will further our efforts in retention and investing in building and developing our team.” For an application, email rtardy@rangementalhealth.org or call 218-471-4300.
