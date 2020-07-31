HIBBING — In a span of three days, police officers seized 176.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of suspected heroin from men involved in two separate incidents this week in the city of Hibbing, authorities said Friday.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey announced in a news release that officers responded to a single vehicle accident Monday evening on the Mitchell Bridge, where they met a 30-year-old man who appeared under the influence of a controlled substance. The reporting party had said the man, the driver, had removed a backpack from the vehicle and placed it over the neary guard rail. Officers looked in the backpack and discovered 48.8 grams of suspected meth, and then found 2.5 grams of suspected heroin and 3.33 grams of suspect meth on the man himself.
The man, whom the chief did not name in the news release, was booked into the St. Louis County Jail and charged with first-degree possessions of controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of controlled substance and fourth-degree driving under the influence.
Three days later, on Thursday evening, police officers responded to suspicious activity at the intersections of Highway 73 and Townline Road. A caller told officers they heard screaming and yelling from a vehicle parked at the Maple Hill Community Center.
On arrival, officers were speaking with a 24-year-old woman and 28-year-old man when they say they saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found 124.8 grams of suspected meth.
The man and woman, also unnamed in the news release, were arrested and held at the County Jail in Virginia pending formal charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
