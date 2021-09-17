VIRGINIA — The Saigon Cafe in Virginia will be back to regular hours Friday, one day after a car drove into the front of the building in the early morning hours on Thursday, restaurant employee Nicole Ollila said.
Virginia Deputy Police Chief Chad Nickila said in an email Thursday afternoon, “the matter is still under investigation and officers are still working on finishing up reports. We will likely be forwarding charges related to the matter tomorrow.’’
The regular Saigon Cafe hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and takeout will be available for sure, said Ollila, who added she was not sure about walk-in traffic yet. The restaurant hopes to be back to dine-in very soon, she said.
Most of the damage was to the outside of the building, Ollila said, and there was no structural damage. Cleanup is underway.
