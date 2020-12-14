Horseback carolers sing in the parking lot of Washington Manor in Virginia Saturday afternoon after entertaining the residents with Christmas music. The riders were part of a group of churches who traveled through the city Saturday spreading Christmas cheer.
Children dressed for Christmas sing for the residents of Washington Manor in Virginia Saturday afternoon. Several youth groups and horse clubs traveled through the city to senior living centers to spread some holiday cheer.
