VIRGINIA — Representatives of the military, mining, the judicial system, journalism, the medical field, education and small business were among a panel who spoke to Rock Ridge girls Tuesday about following their dreams and the many pathways to success.
Each panel member was female.
After all, the “Dream It, Be It” presentation was sponsored by the Virginia Soroptimist Club, chartered in 1956, with the aim of empowering girls and women.
Ninth through 12th grade girls from both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert gathered at the Virginia High School Resource Center to listen to the varied career stories of 10 area women.
“Dream It, Be It” is a newer program of the club, said Shannon Gunderson, corresponding secretary of the Virginia Soroptimists.
The program is designed to offer “career support for girls,” according to Soroptimist International.
“We wanted to feature women who are awesome in their careers and to show young girls that you can do anything you envision,” she said. “We wanted to share some of the most successful women who are in our own backyards with girls who may need some ideas for their futures.”
President Sue Beck explained that the word “Soroptimist” in Greek means, “best for women.”
The global organization with more than half a million members “works to improve the lives of women and girls through education, training and economic empowerment,” she told the students. That includes providing mentoring and distributing scholarships.
Many of the women on the panel admitted they had no idea what they wanted to be professionally when they were the age of the girls in the room.
Terri Nystrom, who works in human resources with Essentia Health, said her journey was “jagged.”
“Out of high school I didn’t have a clear path.” Nystrom knew she liked office jobs, so she attended Duluth Business University.
She then spent 40 years working at different companies in Minnesota, and “along the way, I sponged in whenever I could,” Nystrom said, explaining that she found mentors who could teach her about everything from the stock market to fast food.
For a while Nystorm worked in marketing “for the Golden Arches,” she said, noting that she was in parades with Ronald McDonald.
She eventually ended up at the Delta Dental (now Anthem) center in Gilbert, when it was just being built. In fact, she was employed at the center before it had carpet, said Nystrom, who worked her way up to manager and director, later obtaining a master’s degree and going into human resources.
Nystrom shared with the girls how some companies have tuition reimbursement programs, allowing employees the opportunity to attend school while working.
Kortani Martin, a local mining engineer, said when she graduated from high school, she still “had no idea” what profession she would pursue.
She initially considered becoming a pharmacist because of her interest in math and science, but eventually concluded she wanted to be an engineer.
“I wanted to be a woman in the mines.”
Iron Range Engineering in Virginia was a new program at the time, and Martin enrolled. While there, she “soaked it all up,” and at age 21 landed an internship with Cleveland Cliffs-Minorca Mine in Virginia.
Martin is now a drill and blast engineer responsible for designing mine blasts in four pits.
“You don’t need to be a brainiac” to be an engineer, she advised. “You need to be good at solving problems.”
Being a female in the mining field can be a challenge, she told the girls. It is an historically male profession. However, “we are making a cultural shift.”
United States Marine Corps veteran Chris Magnuson told the girls she joined the military because “I had no idea what I wanted to be.”
People enlist for many reasons, including patriotism, a family history of serving and the opportunity to travel and get an education and be challenged mentally and physically, she said.
There are many jobs on the bases, such as cooks, doctors, “even IT and journalism,” she added.
While boot camp is brutal, Magnuson said, the Marine Corps taught her how to be part of a team, built her self confidence, allowed her travel and made her more adaptable and empowered.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Michelle Anderson, whose chambers are across the street from the school, told the girls she was also unsure of what she wanted to do professionally upon graduation from Virginia High School.
She took the medical route, earning a degree in psychology. She was then presented with the idea of attending law school, which she did.
When a local judge was seeking a law clerk, Anderson took the job. “You have to be willing to walk through open doors,” she said.
Anderson went on to work in private practice family law and then became a prosecutor.
Another door opened in 2017 when Sixth District Judge James Florey was appointed to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. “I applied for his position” and landed it.
When people ask Anderson what it means to be the first female judge on the Iron Range, she tells them: “It will mean something when it’s not relevant,” she said of gender in the field.
Her advice to the students: “Do what drives you and what you are passionate about. Listen to yourself over others.”
Anna Mariucci, a physician's assistant, said a torn ACL sports injury while attending Eveleth High School led to her interest in medicine.
She explained how students going into the field are “set up on a pre-med track” and later do “patient care hours,” actually working with patients.
Gwyn Roos, founder and co-owner of Northern Twisters Gymnastics in Virginia, said she was raised by a single mom and always knew she would be empowering women and girls someday.
However, “if they had this when I was younger,” she said of the Soroptimist symposium, “this would have blown my world.”
Roos advised the attendees to do three things: Pursue their passions; be patient; and work hard in the pursuit of that passion.
Those are things that worked for her, Roos said, noting that she began coaching gymnastics through community education.
“Soon the community asked” for a gym.
Roos said her first local gym was not all that she’d envisioned, but she eventually opened the gym of her dreams.
“The world might not be ready for you and your idea. Make the world ready,” she told the girls. “Go after your dreams and make them come true.”
Betsy Olivanti, senior business consultant with the Northland Small Business Development Center, explained how she works with people such as Roos, who have a dream of opening their own business, but need assistance.
“I help people with what they are good at, like doing hair or running child care, but they need help with the business part.”
Olivanti noted that 27% of the businesses in Minnesota are women-owned. “We can do better,” she said, encouraging the girls to be part of that effort, if they choose.
Kristin Pessenda, a local American Family Insurance agent, said self-employment and working on commission “can be scary.” The Eveleth High School Class of 2006 graduate said there have been times she has not paid herself because her employees needed their wages.
But with “focus” and “commitment” there can be great success.
Pessenda also did not take a traditional route, she said. She obtained a four-year degree that she did not end up using when her dad, also an insurance agent, was short a few employees and asked her to fill in.
“A lot of careers you don’t have to go to college for,” but can obtain a licensure, as she did, through short courses. However, it is good to have a degree “to fall back on,” Pessenda added.
The panel also included Dr. Connie Gunderson, an associate professor at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, who the college sought out to launch its masters program in clinical social work.
“I woke up smiling” knowing she’d be speaking to girls at the high school where she graduated 45 years ago, Gunderson said.
She spoke about her career, in which she was involved in preventing violence against women in Germany and worked to combat sex trafficking in the European Union.
She told the girls she has learned many important lessons, including “listening to myself, being of service to others, and the power of community and connection.” Gunderson also advised the students to always be curious, as she is, and to be willing to never stop learning.
“If you dream it, you can be it.’
Renee Passal, a reporter and anchor with WDIO-TV in Duluth, was also on the panel.
The VHS graduate said she became interested in broadcasting when a reporter interviewed her while she was a student at the school.
After obtaining a degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Passal said she applied at WDIO. “The boss at the time said no.”
She took an internship in Wisconsin, selling advertising and learning about all sorts of subjects, which assisted in her future career, Passal said, explaining that in broadcast journalism, reporters often have to learn topics first before presenting them to viewers.
Passal said if she was reporting on some of the jobs of the women on the panel — at a mine blast or on something in the medical field, for instance — there would be a lot she would not understand initially. Each field “has their own lingo,” she explained.
While doing a story aboard a U.S. Coast Guard carrier, for example, “I asked a thousand questions and boiled it down to something you could all understand.”
Passal told the girls to “be yourself” and emphasized resiliency.
Student Becca Kowalski said she was glad she attended the program and said she learned much from it.
She was surprised that only 27% of businesses in the state are women-owned. “That’s too small. It should be 50-50,” she said.
Willie Spelts, director of School to Work Engagement at Rock Ridge Public Schools, said anyone who “wants more information on opportunities like this” can contact him.
“The program was absolutely amazing,” he said. “It’s incredible for students to see women who have had ultra success, many homegrown right here. They are great role models for our kids to learn from.”
Spelts added, “we appreciate the Soroptimists reaching out to us, which created this great opportunity.”
“It was a very positive gathering,” Gunderson said.”We are sure to continue with this program.”
