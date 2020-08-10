Drawing in the crowd

Bobby Triestman builds interest in his hand made candy stand by performing a juggling act Thursday afternoon at the Virginia Farmers Market. Triestman made and sold beef jerky at last years market but changed to candy because of new COVID-19 health regulations.

 Mark Sauer

