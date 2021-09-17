Draft Horse Day

Draft horse ploy drivers share a couple words as they pass each other during a demonstration at Draft Horse Day at Mr. Ed's Farm in Hibbing Saturday. The event was sponsored by the North Star Draft Horse Association.

 Mark Sauer

