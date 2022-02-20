GRAND RAPIDS, MN — Businessman and retired veterinary practice owner Dr. John Howe announced his campaign for the Minnesota House on Friday, February 16 for the newly-created House District 06A which includes portions of Crow Wing, Cass, and Itasca County including the cities of Grand Rapids, Cohasset, and Crosby.
Howe has served on a number of state boards and other associations, including as Past President of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Past President of the Minnesota Veterinary Association, two terms on the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, and on the Agriculture Advisory Committee for Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach.
“My veterinary practice and business experience have given me a great understanding of the challenges facing our farmers and rural communities,” Howe said in a news release Saturday. “This district has had great conservative leadership from Reps. Spencer Igo and Dale Lueck who are now in different districts, and I look forward to continuing their conservative leadership fighting government mandates, growing and strengthening our rural economies, standing up for mining, protecting medical freedom and the unborn, and so much more. I look forward to speaking with my friends and neighbors in this new House District as I kick off my campaign.”
Howe is seeking the Republican endorsement for District 06A. He and his wife Diane have been married for more than 52 years, and have two adult children. Howe graduated from the University of Minnesota as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. In his personal time, he serves in leadership roles at Full Gospel Church of Grand Rapids. He is a NRA Benefactor Member, NRA Range Safety Officer, NRA certified instructor for firearm safety and personal defense, and has been a DNR bow hunter safety instructor. He’s an active hunter and fisherman, and member of the All Terrain Vehicle Association of MN (ATVAM) and the Itasca Gun Club.
