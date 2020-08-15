VIRGINIA — Sayer Payne stood before nearly 50 walkers, runners, cyclists and joggers Wednesday evening, offering a brief pep talk prior to an inaugural, grassroots 5K in downtown Virginia.
“Just like you can train a muscle, you can train a downtown to be better,” he said.
The group of adults and children smiled and cheered.
The “Downtown Virginia 5K at Night” was the first leg of a far bigger race Sayer is determined to accomplish — bringing vitality to downtown Virginia.
Payne came up with the idea after his small business in a building on Chestnut Street was burglarized on a Wednesday night a couple weeks ago. He took to his personal Facebook page, writing, in part, that “the impact on our suite was pretty minimal.” However, he continued, “it’s got me thinking, thinking about why I wanted our business to be located in our downtown. The answer is simple. It’s really the only place we can add value to the community aside from through the employment we offer.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a quieter downtown, especially at night, Payne said prior to the 8 p.m. launch of the race, which started from the parking lot of the new St. Louis County building. He believes bringing more people into the area could help curb ongoing crime downtown.
Payne, a runner, asked friends to join him by running, walking, cycling, or inline skating around downtown in the evening, to simply be “physically present.” That led to creating a Facebook event page, which circulated enough to draw dozens of people to the 5K. Payne said he counted 49 individuals Wednesday evening.
By Thursday afternoon, his newly created “Downtown at Night” Facebook group “Virginia MN Downtown @ Night Running Crew” had more members than attended the initial 5K. But to be clear, he said, you don’t have to be a runner to join.
“Sayer claims that we are indeed each ‘athletes’ in our own way — whether we run, jog, walk, bike, rollerblade, hop, skip or ‘other,’” said Kathy Seppala, who participated in the 5K.
“A group of friends and I opted for the ‘wog’ (fast walk) adventure,, and were thus able to get our hearts beating and sweat flowing, while still maintaining chats and giggles throughout the entire route,” she said Thursday.
Payne said his new goal is to continue to hold active Wednesday evening events downtown, in an effort to motivate community members to get out to create a safer downtown for everyone, particularly in the evening hours.
“We are not crime fighters,” he added. “But, a force for positivity.”
The Virginia Community Foundation donated bottled water and 50 headlamps that remained from a previous city event to the 5K.
“I want the Virginia Foundation to be a positive partner for them,” and to further the group’s efforts to “make our downtown a safe place to be,” said Ronda “Rudy” Harvey, executive director.
Among the 5K participants were Mindy and Jerry Rumpl, who live near downtown Virginia, and their children, Owen, 6 and Olivia, 3. They turned out “to support the community,” Mindy Rumpl said as the family awaited the start of the event. “It’s a good idea. There are not a lot of events like this.”
Anni Grahek, who took part with a group of friends, agreed.
“It’s a fantastic idea to show our presence in our downtown,” she said Wednesday, adding that getting exercise outside was a bonus to “showing support for the community.”
The roughly 3-mile course took participants on a loop downtown that traversed neighborhoods and Bailey’s Lake. “It included enjoyment of the lakes, trees, buildings and different sights of our downtown area,” Seppala said.
Participants “saw things in the community they didn’t even know were there,” Payne said, such as the new Chestnut Street Pocket Park, an open space between buildings in the Fourth Street block. “That was the kind of thing we hoped would happen.”
The Downtown at Night Facebook page touts: “We own the night because we earn the night in downtown Virginia.”
Everyone is welcome to take part in the events, said Payne, who is working to poll the public on ideas for future gatherings. The times might vary from week to week, sometimes starting earlier or later than 8 p.m. “We will keep changing and improving.”
At some point, the group intends to “hold a proper 5K,” and to map out a shorter route; everyone would start and end together, he said. People can also help during the weekly events via “support roles,” such as managing the course at intersections.
“Each one of you had the same shared smile as you made it back to the parking lot, the classic ‘I did it’ smile,” Payne wrote on the event page Thursday. “I hope you can keep that until our next event. … This is our thing now, not mine.”
The collective goal, he said: “To make the downtown great.”
