HIBBING — A local emergency responder is being honored today for making a difference in the lives of children and getting them outdoors.
Kurt Doree, a firefighter and paramedic with the Hibbing Fire Department was recently selected as Grand Marshal for the Hibbing Jubilee Parade. The parade starts at 3 p.m. today on Howard Street and First Avenue in Hibbing.
Since last March Doree has fixed up and given away more than 350 free bikes to children.
“He goes above and beyond in the community and I feel his actions should be rewarded,” it states in a nomination request received by the Hibbing Chamber.
Doree said he was shocked and honored to not only be nominated, but to be selected as grand marshal.
The honoree remains humble about the hundreds of bikes he’s fixed up and given away since the pandemic, and is quick to mention the community’s support of his effort.
“The community has been great — I have been the middle man,” Doree said. “When bikes are not needed or broken, I hate to see them end up in the landfill.”
Doree recalled last year he answered an ad from a guy in Virginia, who was selling eight bikes. Of the eight, there were a couple he wanted for his family. He then offered the remaining six bikes on social media, and they were spoken for within two hours.
When people saw Doree’s original post, they started contacting him about bikes that they had to give away. He started traveling the Range, from Grand Rapids to Virginia and everywhere in between to collect bikes to fix up and then give away to kids.
Along with donations of bikes from the public, Doree has also partnered with the Hibbing Police Department and Chisholm Public Works as a source of bikes that would otherwise likely have ended up in the landfill.
“I just wanted to see kids outside playing, or outside doing stuff when everything was shut down,” Doree, an avid bicyclist himself, said in an interview on Friday.
Doree continues to accept donations of bikes, and is tirelessly working to keep up with the demand.
After putting in a 24-hour shift at work, Doree has found himself on some days devoting six to eight hours in his garage working on bicycles to get them ready to give away to children.
“I didn’t expect it to do what it did,” Doree said. “It exploded last year and is still just as busy as it is this year.”
Originally from St. Paul moved his family to Hibbing about five years ago from the Bemidji area. Since moving here, he’s found the town to be welcoming. In addition to serving the community through his job as a firefighter and paramedic, Doree also coaches hockey and is in a men’s hockey league in town. While the bikes and his job keep Doree pretty busy in the summer, he said he tries to carve out time to go out fishing with his sons.
Motivated to keep giving kids a reason to get outdoors – a new bike, Doree said he plans to continue fixing and giving away bikes.
“As long as the bikes keep coming in, I’ll probably keep doing it,” he said.
Anyone with bikes or bike parts they would like to donate can contact Doree through a message on social media.
