DNR sets weekend programs at Side Lake

SIDE LAKE — Each year Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials across the state plan and host a variety of different programs and events designed to introduce residents to types of outdoors related activities.
The programs, organized by officials in the Parks and Trails Division, cover topics and activities ranging from fishing and canoeing, to yoga, arts and crafts, educational programs and more.
The events are free and open to the public. Next week, McCarthy Beach will be the site of a number of different events and programs.
The following is the latest schedule:
• Today from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there will be Turtle Talk Walk at the McCarthy Beach Visitor Center, followed by Animal Secrets Series Beaver Talk from 3 to 4 p.m.
• Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the DNR will host “I Can Fish!”, where participants will have a chance to experience the fun of casting into the water and the excitement of a tug on the line. The programs will teach all of the basics, from fish identification to casting. There will be hands-on instruction from skilled anglers and it is designed especially for first-time anglers.
All equipment is provided and each participant will receive a small tackle box to take home with them.
No experience necessary.
Programs last approximately two hours and are open to individuals ages five and older. Participants under age 18 must be accompanied by a registered participant, parent or legal guardian.
Cost is $7 for adults, children under 12 are free (with a registered adult) and advance registration is required.
