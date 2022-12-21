The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced recently that a new federal grant award will fund collaborative planning by the DNR to further large-scale moose habitat restoration in northeast Minnesota.

The award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, through the new America the Beautiful Challenge, will provide $443,600 to the DNR for the planning effort, with a goal of an implementation plan for moose habitat restoration on three areas of 10,000 to 50,000 contiguous acres each, according to a press release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments