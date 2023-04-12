The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin temporarily closing some roads and trails in state forests, state parks, recreation areas, and wildlife management areas as the spring thaw impacts road conditions. Seasonal melting makes these roads and trails too soft to support vehicle traffic without damage. Depending on weather and local site conditions, the temporary closures could remain in effect until sometime in May.

“Closures protect roads and trails from damage when cars, trucks, ATVs, or any vehicles travel on the wet, unstable road conditions present during spring thaw,” said Matt Huseby, roads coordinator for the DNR’s Forestry Division. “Please check the DNR road closure page for updates, follow the closures, and use good judgement wherever you drive or ride.”

