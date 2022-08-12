HIBBING — Two forensic scientists with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) testified on Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Michael Allan Carbo Jr.
Carbo Jr., 54, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 38-year old Nancy Daugherty in her Chisholm home on July 16, 1986.
According to court records, when police found her she had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, with police indicating there were signs of struggle both inside and outside the residence.
Carbo Jr. was arrested for the long unsolved crime on July 29, 2020, after DNA evidence genealogy databases helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.
If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Testimony on Thursday opened with Martin Koolen, who said he was asked to review the case and look at six unidentified latent fingerprints.
Latent fingerprints, as explained by Gary Walton, a retired BCA forensic scientist in testimony the day prior, are fingerprints that are not visible to the naked eye.
Koolen said prints obtained from the scene were compared to a known print obtained from Carbo.
Koolen said that a print lifted off the lid of the bathroom stool was identified as a match to the right thumb of Carbo. In his testimony, Koolen also listed off prints that Carbo was eliminated from, including a palm print found on the kitchen counter and a palm print on the dryer.
“Yes, that is the right thumb of Mr. Carbo,” Koolen identified a photo of the known print of Carbo.
During his testimony Koolen went through the analysis of the fingerprints that starts with a side by side comparison, and then identifies areas of agreement.
Ann Gross testified that she started with the BCA in 1989 and started working on the Daugherty case in 1992.
In her testimony, Gross talked about how she was able to obtain a DNA profile from items of evidence collected by investigators, including a bedsheet, a washcloth, a vaginal swab, a miscellaneous buttocks swab, and vomit.
“In general I was able to obtain a DNA profile from those items,” Gross said.
She said each of the items had semen, and that the profile on those items was the same, in general, a single source DNA or major DNA profile.
She later testified that her findings revealed that single male DNA profiles from pieces of evidence matched a confirmed sample obtained from Carbo were a match.
She went on to say that Y chromosome testing conducted on the finger nail clippings matched a single source DNA profile and Carbo.
Gross said there are four steps to DNA testing: Extraction, quantification, amplification, and DNA profiling.
In her testimony Gross also went over the protocols and procedures the BCA follows at its lab, while responding to questions from the prosecution.
Gross also talked about Y-STR chromosome testing, which she said helps identify male samples of DNA from female samples.
“Females, in general, do not have a Y chromosome,” Gross said.
Gross said that several pieces of “garbage” were collected by investigators and each was used to develop a single source DNA profile.
Assistant District Attorney Chris Florey asked if it was the same profile from each, to which she responded, “yes.”
Gross testified that a known sample from Carbo was then compared to the single source male profile developed from the pieces of evidence.
Investigators Paul Gherardi testified the day prior that Carbo voluntarily submitted to a swab of his cheeks to obtain a DNA sample.
