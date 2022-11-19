HIBBING—Firefighters from the Hibbing Fire Department provided students exploring a career in emergency services firsthand experience in cold water rescue on Thursday, at Hibbing High School.
Derek Harren, an engineer and paramedic with the Hibbing Fire Department and Emergency Services, along with firefighters Whitney Galaski and Gio Angelo head up Explorer Post 4232 that was introduced in March of this year.
Hibbing Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Anderson joined Harren, Galski and Angelo for the cold water rescue session last week. The training started in the classroom, where firefighters covered the basic of ice water rescue, before heading to the swimming pool for actual water training exercises.
“We covered the different stages of hypothermia and how each stage can affect a victim,” Harren said. “We also covered the protective equipment and different gear involved in ice water rescue.”
Harren said each of the young explorers had an opportunity to try on a Mustang Ice Commander dry suit and experience how the suits feel in water. The firefighters also demonstrated how to set up a rapid deployment craft (RFC) a small inflatable boat used for ice rescue and swift water rescue, he said.
The training exercise concluded with firefighters teaching the explorers how to conduct a rescue from the RDC, and allowed each of them an opportunity to simulate performing a rescue in open water.
Harren said the Hibbing Fire Department typically does its cold water rescue training in real ice conditions on Carey Lake or Kelly Lake, allowing them to learn how to navigate the hazards of such an event.
For the safety of the explorers, the department opted to use the pool, providing a controlled environment where advisors can, “maintain safety at the highest standards for the kids.”
Throughout the course of this year the Explorer Post has conducted several training sessions, covering all aspects of Firefighting and EMS. The Post has one more meeting this year and then will be starting up again in January.
“We have done quite a few search and rescue drills in blacked out environments where the group has learned to work as a team and also take on different leadership roles,” Harren said. “We have also done hose deployments, CPR, Stop the Bleed training, as well as a day at Lake Superior College Emergency Response Training Center (ERTC) conducting forcible entry training and and hose advancements into staged structures on the training ground.”
The Explorer Post program was developed by the Boy Scouts of America nationwide and is open to area students from 14 to 20 who are interested in pursuing a career in fire and emergency services. Since the local program began in March, 16 kids have joined.
There is one more meeting this year, then the Post will resume activities in January. New members are welcome and can sign up on the Hibbing Explorer Post 4232 Facebook page.
