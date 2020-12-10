A group of parents that claimed to represent 300 families and 500 students told the Hibbing School Board on Wednesday that they wanted a return to in-person learning next week, and threatened a two-week protest by students who would not log into classes.
Their demand comes as Minnesota and St. Louis County started to rebound from record-high infection rates last month, though hospitalization and intensive care levels continue at a troublesome pace.
Hibbing has been distance learning since Dec. 1, with a re-evaluation of the schools’ status by the board set for Jan. 6., 2020, and a return planned around Jan. 26.
But the challenges facing students, parents and teachers in the distance learning model was enough for the group, which joined the board over a virtual meeting. Led by Hibbing parent Joe Benchina, they cited falling grades, struggling children, mental health issues and depression as byproducts of a “failed system of distance learning” that Hibbing and other districts around the Iron Range and Minnesota find themselves in currently.
“We’re up late at night helping with his homework, only to go to work the next day exhausted,” Benchina, who said he works in the mining industry, told the board. “We parents should decide what’s right for our children … we’re here to hold the board responsible and accountable.”
He asked the board to consider a motion to reopen next week “for those that would like it.”
School board members weren’t as ready to make the move. Chair John Berklich said the goal is the return to an in-person model as soon as it's safe and noted, while the group said it represented 500 students, there are about 2,300 across the district. He was open to having the issue on the agenda in a few weeks, despite unanimous board support of the district’s COVID-19 plan that moved classes online earlier this month.
Superintendent Richard Aldrich said, right now, the district can’t safely open the classrooms. They have 12 staff members with either positive tests or quarantined due to a close contact with the coronavirus, and they’re struggling with substitute teachers who are often older and avoiding situations where they can be exposed. When they were in person, he added, the district shuffled administration staff in-and-out of classrooms to have an adult present.
“We were doing everything we can to stay afloat,” Aldrich said. “There’s no benchmark today on when we can come back.”
Cases continuing to rise
St. Louis County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths from the virus on Thursday. It was the first time since October that its daily infection total was in double-digits. According to the county, the 15-19 age group accounts for 9.1 percent of its total cases and is the second-highest age demographic for infections. Ages 5-9 account for 2.4 percent and 10-14 is 3.3 percent of the total.
On the same day, the Minnesota Health Department reported 3,523 new cases statewide and 89 deaths. At least 367,218 people in the state have been infected and 4,198 individuals have died since March.
Schools operate on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Education that suggests what learning model to use based on whether the community outbreak hits certain benchmarks per 10,000 residents. Districts aren’t bound to follow the guidance, but most in the region have stuck closely to it.
New school district data released Thursday by health officials show schools in all St. Louis County with an infection rate of 141.2 infections per 10,000 residents as of Nov. 28, down from 151.7 a week prior. But schools in the northern part of the county rose slightly to 91.4 from 90.6, and up from 60.1 in the week ending Nov. 7. Northern schools were the only sector of schools measured by the county to rise during that time period with Duluth and central county districts each dropping as of this week.
Hibbing isn’t the only school district in a full distance learning model as of this week. Rock Ridge Public Schools, which covers Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert, are in a distance model for all grades for the foreseeable future. Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmdit wrote to parents and staff earlier this week, saying the best-case scenario is a return for “some elementary students” in mid or late January.
Mountain Iron-Buhl returned to a distance model through at least Jan. 11 — the second time the district has sent students home from the classroom due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the schools. The first time was a two-week span in mid-October. In late November, Chisholm Public Schools also moved to a distance learning model from Nov. 30 through at least Jan. 4.
Improving rates in Itasca County, where the infection rate per 10,000 residents was 101 as of Nov. 30 — down from a high of 129.9, have schools starting to return students to classrooms. ISD 318 announced on Monday that K-2 learners in Grand Rapids will return every day with Grades 3-5 in a hybrid model. At Bigfork, the district will shift K-6 students to everyday in-person learning. But MDH advised a staggered return to the classrooms in case infections surged again, meaning middle and high school students, where higher case numbers were detected, would remain in distance learning.
‘10-day blackout’
Hibbing parents on Wednesday used ISD 318 as the example to follow for their district, with one parent saying “a small town like Hibbing can figure it out, too.”
Natalie Benchina, who said she’s a triage nurse over the phone for a local health care provider, said distance learning “has gone on too long,” and echoed the thoughts of many parents on the call, describing coming home to children crying in front of their iPads because they don’t get the lesson or the technology.
Kaitlyn Fosso, a senior at Hibbing High School, said she’s watched her classmates’ mental health deteriorate and suicidal thoughts increase during distance learning periods, which included a months-long stretch last year from mid-March through the end of the school year in early May.
“My parents work full time and I’m helping my younger siblings before I do my work,” she said, explaining her new role in the family structure.
Director Mike Egan, who said he recently recovered from a three-week hospital stay due to COVID-19, called for a motion to meet next week and approve a return to school if the rates are still trending in the right direction. “Safety in the schools is sufficient,” he said.
The motion failed to garner a second, enraging some parents, who questioned if teachers would lose their job if they refused to return to the classroom, if the board was in touch with their families and chided directors for not recognizing that parents and students were in an “emergency” situation.
One parent told the board that the group planned a “10-day blackout” in which students would not log into their online classes in protest, to which Berklich, the board chair said “That’s your choice.”
Director Kim McLaughlin cautioned parents and the board from putting up barriers and suggested a working session with the district and parents to reach a solution. No official action was taken as the meeting soon devolved into parents and board members talking over each other.
Noting he was “losing control,” Berklich ended the public comment period after allowing Fosso, the student, as the final speaker.
In a separate phone conversation, Aldrich said students’ grades aren’t doing as well as the district wants, but added it provides a number of options to help students with lessons and homework outside of their individual classroom teachers.
Hibbing employs teachers who are on call throughout the school day to help via Google meets from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lincoln Elementary Principal Robert Bestul said over email that teachers work “extra hours” to help and additional online support is available from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
At the high school a support staff person is available from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Monday through Friday and late help is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Ranae M. Seykora, the assistant principal Hibbing High School, noted in a separate email that 424 students, about 40 percent of the school’s enrollment, made the honor roll in the first quarter and attendance only dropped slightly from the pre-COVID first quarter in 2019 (96.5 percent) to the first quarter of this year (95.1 percent) when hybrid and distance learning was in place.
