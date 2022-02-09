The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of January was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.

• Joshua David McClure and Pamela Diane Dickerson McClure nka Pamela Diane Dickerson

• Stephanie Ann Smith and Sean Michael Smith

• Stephanie Marie Novak and Paul Samuel Novak

• Angela Mary Kallio and Russell Eugene Kallio

• Nicholas Notorious Dean Foley nka Nicholas Dean Foley and Annie Re Stinkerpot Haga nka Ann Marie Haga

• Mark Anthony Zidich Jr. and Katrina Lynn Zidich nka Katrina Lynn Maki

• Debra Lynn Putney and Linsey Leroy Harmon

