VIRGINIA — Residents evacuated from the Columbia and Rouchleau apartments Wednesday after the heating system went out were transported back to their apartments Friday, a news release from the Virginia Housing and Redevelopment Authority said.
While the repairs were being made, the approximately 150 residents were lodged at local hotels or staying with relatives or friends.
"We want this to be an orderly return for all residents,'' said Dana Hiltunen, HRA executive director. "We want to avoid congestion at the two buildings and that is why we are asking residents to abide by the 2 p.m. return time.''
Hiltunen added in the release that some apartments were water damaged during the heating emergency and those people were advised to stay where they are.
Mayor Larry Cuffe said six of the residents would not be able to move back in Friday due to the water damage. Four are staying with friends or relatives, and two are being put up in a hotel until the apartments are ready to go, he added.
The residents were transported back to their apartments by Arrowhead Transit buses. Virginia Fire Department also assisted in returning the residents to their homes.
The problems at the apartments began earlier Wednesday when a water seal on the hot water heat delivery system had a catastrophic failure and sprayed water everywhere, Cuffe said previously. The water sprayed on the boiler’s electrical system and “fried it out,’’ he added.
After the heating emergency, residents were transported by Arrowhead Transit buses to the Iron Trail Motors Event Center and then to local hotels. Some also went to stay with friends or family.
Numerous agencies and city employees helped make the transition Wednesday as smooth as possible.
