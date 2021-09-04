Northland drivers geared up for Labor Day Shootout
LEE BLOOMQUIST
FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
There won't be a shortage of race cars or fans at this weekend's Hibbing Raceway Labor Day Shootout.
About 150 race cars and several thousand race fans are expected to attend the 43rd annual event.
But there will be a shortage of racing tires.
A nationwide shortage of dirt track racing tires has left drivers scrambling for new rubber.
“Early in the summer there was no shortage at all,” Steve Vesel, co-owner of C&S Race Supply in Hibbing, a supplier of race tires, fuel, fluids and racing parts said. “Halfway through the season, certain sizes for different classes became difficult to get.”
Hoosier Racing Tire Corp. of Lakeville, Indiana, which manufactures race tires, says tire supplies remain tight.
“Tires are definitely in short supply,” Shanon Rush, Hoosier dirt track product manager said via email. “We are shipping every tire we produce back out into the field to try and keep events on schedule. Strong demand and an extremely tight labor market are the leading reasons why the tire supply is short.”
Hoosier is operating its manufacturing facility five days a week, 24 hours a day with additional weekend shifts in an effort to meet demand, Rush said.
“Without all their hard work, the situation would have been worse,” Rush said.
Prior to the tire shortage, Vesel would travel to Hoosier Tire North in Rogers, Minn., to buy 120 tires at a time and haul the tires back to his race supply business in Hibbing, he said.
“I used to buy week-to-week,” Vesel said. “Then, there were weeks when I only got 10 tires.”
WISSOTA Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Pure Stocks, run the same 35-W tire.
The 35-W tires along with the Late Model W30 tires are all hard to secure, he said.
“They've been hard to get these last three weeks,” Vesel said. “I haven't been able to get any, but they're getting a load on Friday, so I have to run down there and see what I can get.”
As the shortage unfolded, Late Model drivers have been allowed to “groove” tires in an attempt to improve grip on worn tires. Due to the shortage, an LM40 tire with a harder compound was required on the right rear for Late Models at Thursday's Silver 1000 in Proctor.
New tires are a huge advantage, especially during the invitational season when feature races are longer than the regular season and race tracks tend to “rubber up.” Drivers who have been able to buy and save enough new tires for the invitational season will have an edge.
“It's definitely going to affect it,” Vesel said. “It's a pretty well known fact that if you put on new tires, your car is going to be better.”
Hoosier has encouraged its distributors and dealers to limit purchases both from their shops and at the track, Rush said.
Rush says with so many factors influencing the shortage, it's hard to predict when it will end.
“However, every step that we as an industry make to conserve tires today, should only help improve the situation going forward into 2022,” Rush said.
Labor Day Shootout notes
A record $4,500 will be paid to the Late Model winner on Sunday and $3,500 on Saturday.
Ten fans will receive $100 each on Saturday in a random drawing courtesy of Kevin Salin Racing.
The WISSOTA Structural Buildings Late Model Challenge Series 2021 season championship will be decided. Darrell Nelson of Hermantown currently leads the series. Jeff Massingill of Keewatin is second. The Challenge Series season points champion receives $10,000.
A $750 purse is up for the Pure Stocks winner including $250 to anyone who can beat Chad Finckbone of Grand Rapids.
Complete shows are Saturday and Sunday for Late Models and Modifieds. All other classes will run heat races Saturday and features on Sunday. Racing starts at 6 p.m. both nights.
