Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero

Max Wegner, a researcher from Michigan Technological University, and Erik Lilleskov. a U.S. Forest Service research ecologist, measuring carbon emissions from a peatland at Sax-Zim Bog.

 Courtesy of Derek Montgomery | The Nature Conservancy

MEADOWLANDS — Colin Tucker slid on rubber waders, hoisted a 50 pound pack stuffed with carbon dioxide and methane analyzers and other heavy scientific monitoring equipment, and prepared to trudge through a mucky bog in northern Minnesota. It is home to a key ingredient in the world’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Is everybody ready?” the ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service called out. Leading a team of researchers from the Nature Conservancy and the University of Minnesota, he hopped over a ditch filled with water in the Sax-Zim Bog. It is a vast area of more than 300 square miles of swampy forest about an hour northwest of Duluth.

