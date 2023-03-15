Even as Christians prepare to celebrate Easter, various folks insist the story of Jesus is nothing but a myth and maintain there is really no reason to believe he ever existed. This claim, however, flies in the face of the historical evidence. The four gospels contained in the New Testament provide a clear and compelling account. However, even if one insists on excluding these and all other Christian material, there is still significant testimony concerning Jesus of Nazareth. Over a dozen references to Jesus a appear in non-Christian sources during the first centuries of the “Common Era.”

The writers who refer to Jesus are a diverse group. They include Josephus, the first-century Jewish historian, the Jewish Talmud (an encyclopedia of rabbinic traditions), the Greek writers Lucian of Samosata and Mara bar Serapion, and the Roman historians Thallas, Tacitus, Pliny and Suetonius.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments