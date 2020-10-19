DFL supporters brave gusting wind and below freezing temperatures to support the Biden/Harris ticket as well as state races including Senator Tina Smith and 6A Representative Julie Sandstede Sunday afternoon in Chisholm.

District 6A Representative Julie Sandstede bundles up against the cold Sunday as she talks about some of the recent accomplishments secured in the just passed bonding bill including funding to keep the Togo Correctional Facility open during a DFL Rally in Chisholm.

