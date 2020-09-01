Members of the DFL Environmental Caucus helped pass a resolution through the party’s Central Committee last Saturday that called for a moratorium on “copper-nickel sulfide” mining in Minnesota.
The resolution passed after more than four years of party in-fighting over adopting the stance and further illustrates the fractures within the state’s DFL over the issue of copper-nickel mining, which splits between environmentalists opposing the new industry and labor groups seeing new opportunities for jobs.
DFLers at the Central Committee meeting adopted the resolution on a 126-122 vote despite Democratic legislative leaders — House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler — writing letters opposing the action.
Iron Range Democrats said through a joint statement that they remain committed to labor and fighting for mining jobs.
“There has always been a small anti-mining group that has been opposed to us. This is nothing new or unexpected,” said Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing and Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora in a joint statement. “This latest effort doesn't change the goals of the Iron Range delegation in the House or Senate.”
They continued, “Our resolve to fight for our communities is even stronger.”
Saturday’s resolution is just that, a statement announcing their stance, and not an actionable item that would be determined by the Legislature, Congress or executive powers.
“This piece of paper and resolution doesn’t have a vote at the state Capitol,” Lislegard added Tuesday. “I will continue to put the people of the Iron Range before politics.”
The push for the DFL to officially oppose copper-nickel mining first came to a head in December 2016 at the Central Committee gathering in Lakeville, Minn. In the hallway of the city’s high school, where the meeting was held, some Iron Range leaders went back-and-forth on tabling the resolution and allowing it to resurface down the road.
A fiery exchange between Lislegard, then a city councilor, and former State Rep. Jason Metsa decided the next steps: Rangers and laborers would support voting on the twice-delayed resolution.
Throughout that day, headliners of the Minnesota DFL that included former Gov. Mark Dayton, Chair Ken Martin and former Eighth District U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan — who spoke on behalf of U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken — urged both party unity and for the resolution to fall flat for the sake of the greater DFL, which was shellshocked a month earlier when President-elect Donald Trump swept through Greater Minnesota and was 50,000 votes shy of winning the state.
In a hand-count vote held later, the resolution failed resoundingly.
“I think the Iron Rangers can wake in the morning and have a different perspective of the DFL,” Metsa said after the 2016 meeting.
But Democrats on the Range have only faced an uphill battle since.
They watched the Eighth Congressional District seat flip to Republican Pete Stauber in 2018 after Nolan retired and slogged through the rhetoric of several legal challenges to two proposed copper-nickel mines: PolyMet near Hoyt Lakes and Twin Metals Minnesota near Ely.
Last month, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz authorized a challenge to the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, dealing another blow to rural DFLers and labor unions, who were still lamenting the loss of a bonding bill this year.
In the meantime, Trump and the Republicans have tried to capitalize on the opening by directing their focus on the Iron Range.
Vice President Mike Pence visited Duluth last week and announced the endorsement of six Greater Minnesota mayors, including five from the Range and one from Two Harbors, a city that plays a critical role in shipping taconite out to steelmakers. Previously, Eveleth Mayor Rober Vlaisavljevich and logging industry representative Scott Dane were also guest speakers at the Republican National Convention.
“The anit-jobs, anti-mining Democratic party of Minnesota has shown their colors, and I’m not going to allow them to do this to the Iron Range,” Stauber said in an interview at the Mesabi Tribune on Monday. Earlier that day he collected the endorsement of the Iron Workers Local 512.
To Iron Range DFLers fighting alongside him for copper-nickel mining and Line 3 projects, the congressman pointed to the shifting landscape of the region and said, “they’re seeing the same things. Our representatives up here, I think they see it.”
Yet Environmental Caucus members see a shifting tide of their own.
In a press release announcing the resolution’s adoption, they pointed to the lopsided primary victory for Jen McEwen in the Senate District Seven representing the Duluth area. McEwen, a lawyer who campaigned against copper-nickel mining, won the party endorsement and later the August primary with 73 percent of the vote over incumbent Sen. Erik Simonson.
Simonson had the backing of organized labor, establishment DFLers, including Walz, and had a record that supported Line 3 and the completed environmental review of PolyMet.
“[Simonson] failed to adapt to the changes in the times, clinging to the old way of doing business,” the Environmental Caucus wrote in a press release after the Central Committee meeting Saturday. “We, along with the majority of Minnesotans oppose sulfide mining in Northeastern Minnesota. This is NOT the right new industry to move into at this critical time. We need to diversify the economy, not double down on boom or bust economics.”
