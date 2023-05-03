HIBBING—A business with an outstanding history in the trucking industry and innovative plans for the future celebrated a milestone on Tuesday in Hibbing.
Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing (DDR), a subsidiary of Daimler Truck celebrated Phase 2 with a groundbreaking of a 60,000 square foot expansion to be completed in the summer of 2024.
When completed the company’s campus located near the Range Regional Airport will double in size for a total of 120,000 square feet.
Bill Statham, Director of Operations for DDR, welcomed the crowd assembled for the groundbreaking on Tuesday. In his speech, Statham said he’s excited about the expansion, talking about the passion of the company’s leadership team that got the project started three and a half years ago, and kept on track for a May 2023 groundbreaking. Statham thanked the company’s employees as he talked about how they worked through supply chain issues experienced during the pandemic. He also talked about successes of community building working with Minnesota North College and intern programs in cooperative with local high schools to diversify the area’s workforce.
Other speakers included Brian Lewallen, President of Detroit Reman at Daimler Trucks North America, Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Director Barrett Ziemer, Hibbing Mayor Pete Hyduke and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina.
Lewallen said “it takes a village” pertains to business as much as it does to a family, and that the expansion wouldn’t be possible without the team that included the company’s board of directors, Iron Range Resources, the Hibbing Chisholm Airport Authority, and others. In his speech, Lewallen also talked about the Hibbing facility’s “humble beginnings” and how it got to the point where it is today. He said it was “the people—the workforce” that was behind DDR’s decision to acquire the Hibbing location formerly known as DMR Electronics in 2007.
“DDR has already made a substantial investment in the existing facility infrastructure, manufacturing footprint, and high-voltage testing equipment,” it states in a company history. “This expansion will further allow for continued volume growth as the electric vehicle platform expands across the U.S.”
Daimler Truck is known for its brands including Thomas Built Bus, Freightliner, Western Star, and Detroit Diesel, according to a company history prepared for the grand opening. The Hibbing location is one of seven Detroit Remanufacturing locations, and focuses on manufacturing of electronics, mechatronics, and high voltage electric vehicle components.
It’s noted that DDR is the leader in the remanufacture of products for on-and-off-highway engines, engine components, electronics, axles, fuel systems and diesel after treatment devices.
Reman parts offer the same “quality, reliability and durability as new parts but at a lower cost; dealer confidence: over 50 years of remanufacturing experience and acquired expertise; customer satisfaction: standardized process ensures parts are uniformly conditioned to last another lifecycle; added benefit of helping customers meet environmental goals,” it states.
The current focus is on inverters, batteries, and multiple electronic controllers that facilitate many functions on the future vehicle platforms, it states.
Investment in the Phase 2 expansion allows for future opportunities for the region.
In 1987 DDR’s Hibbing location, formerly known as DMR Electronics, was founded to serve the truck, bus, heavy-duty equipment and light rail industries.
In 2007 the company was acquired by Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing at 43,000 square feet
In 2014 Phase I began, and the company moved to its current location in the Range Regional Airport Industrial Park, increasing its size to 60,000 square feet. The move allowed for a single campus operation and the consolidation of multiple buildings to a single footprint.
In 2019 DDR once again needed additional space and began occupying 20,000 square feet of offsite storage. Discussions began for expansion for an additional 30,000 square feet.
In 2021 it was quickly realized this addition needed to double the current 60,000 square feet to a total of 120,000 square feet. An additional 30,000 square foot offsite storage was leased to fill the need until the expansion is completed.
In just the last two years the company has grown from just over 100 employees to over 200.
The Phase 2 ground breaking celebrated on Tuesday is set to be completed in summer 2024.
A potential for a Phase 3 was referenced during the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.
