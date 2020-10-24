Despite wintry weather, highway work expected to be completed

Wintry weather arrived early and the reconstruction on Highways 37 in from Eveleth through Gilbert is still a work in progress. But a Minnesota Department of Transportation engineer this week told the Mesabi Tribune the "project is still within the target intermediate completion date for 2020." The two-year $6.56 million Highway 37 project is expected to be finished next October.
Another significant road project underway involves turn lanes on Highway 53 between 12th Street South (near Super One South) and 13th Street South (near Walgreen's). In response to whether the Highway 53 work will be finished by winter, MnDOT engineer John Mattonen said, "The Highway 53 project will be completed this year allowing traffic to return to normal driving conditions."
Mattonen had said in a September Mesabi Tribune story about Highway 37 that "all work scheduled for this year will be completed by mid-October." This week he said, "The early cold and snow has hampered construction, by slowing the work progress on some major construction items. The project continues proceeding toward finishing up for the year, which will allow traffic to resume to normal driving conditions, and have all surfaces covered for the winter."
MnDOT engineers will monitor the weather forecast, and if it appears more favorable, "may hold off on some major work items until the first week of November before closing up for the season." An additional left turn bypass lane for safety in the rural section of Highway 37 between Eveleth and Gilbert was added to the construction, which added a few days to the schedule, he said.
Mattonen was asked reasons the Highway 37 project did not begin until July instead of earlier. Mattonen said, "The project required two construction seasons to be completed, and funding for this project was available in July 2020, thus construction began this year."
This year's phase of the project includes resurfacing of Highway 37 between Eveleth and Gilbert, including the resurfacing — both the east and west sides — of Gilbert's main street from Kansas to Virginia avenues. Two-way traffic has been reduced to two lanes — the east side of the main street remains closed as there is still paving to be be done.
Here is an outline of the two-year project, as stated in a Mesabi Daily News story a year ago.
— Rural section from Highway 53 near Eveleth to New York Avenue in Gilbert and urban section from New York Avenue to Highway 135.
— Removal and replacement of all pavement, curb and gutter and sidewalk and work on storm sewer, city utilities, water mains and sanitary sewers.
— Pedestrian curb ramps updated to meet ADA standards.
— New continuous lighting system throughout Gilbert.
— Bike lanes added to both sides of the roadway in the business district (New York to Indiana avenues).
— Turn lanes at various intersections along Highway 37 between Eveleth and Gilbert.
— Bumpouts — a sidewalk extension into the street to shorten crossing distances for pedestrians — planned at some intersections.
