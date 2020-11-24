Demolition underway

Work got underway Monday to demolish a downtown building which suffered extensive damage during a fire last August in Hibbing. A second fire on the same Howard Street block in early November caused more damage to surrounding businesses. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and remains under investigation with the State Fire Marshall’s office.

 Mark Sauer

