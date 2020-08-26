Nearly a year after being indicted on premeditated first-degree murder charges for a Christmas Day 2018 killing in Hibbing, Jerome Dionte Spann is seeking a dismissal of his charges due to inadmissible testimony to a grand jury.
Spann and his public defender, Elizabeth Polling, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment last week, saying grand jurors were not adequately screened for potential bias or given proper instructions to consider the case.
The prosecution team, led by Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Stacey Sundquist, have until Sept. 20 to respond to the request. If approved by Sixth Judicial District Judge Rachel C. Sullivan, the suspect, Spann, now 31, could ultimately avoid the premeditated first-degree murder charge that mandates a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted.
Spann’s case has moved deliberately since he made his first appearance on Dec. 31, 2018, slowed also by the coronavirus pandemic that temporarily disrupted the judicial system in Minnesota and shifted most appearances to an online platform.
He remains in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 bail for the killing of 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth on Christmas Day 2018 outside a residence in the 2400 block of Third Ave. E. in Hibbing.
The incident, according to court filings, alleged that Spann and another man exited a nearby vehicle, approached McBeth and a group of others, and shot the deceased three times in the chest, shoulder and forearm. It’s also alleged that Spann fired up to five more rounds, striking two other people, according to the criminal complaint.
McBeth was taken to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing and pronounced dead. Another victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Spann was arrested on Dec. 28, 2018, in St. Paul, where his relatives live. He was initially charged with intentional second-degree murder and second-degree assault, but after a grand jury was convened and recommended a premeditated first-degree murder charge.
In a 16-page memorandum filed last week, Polling and Spann say the indictment should be tossed, alleging problems in the grand jury process mostly related to testimony.
According to the filing, Polling said witnesses were repeatedly permitted to offer evidence that they allegedly learned from other sources, which she argues is inadmissible hearsay. Grand juries meet in secret to consider the evidence and witness testimony, yet a transcript is made available for the prosecution and defense to review.
The defense attorney said an investigating officer told grand jurors that he had been dispatched to Spann's residence a day before the killing after Spann called 911 to report McBeth "banging on his door and threatening to assault him." The officer testified that he spoke with McBeth, who told him he was there to "beat him up" because Spann had "pulled a handgun on him a while ago."
Polling argued that McBeth’s statements were the “exact type of unreliable hearsay” and the deceased himself was being questioned about his role in a crime.
The defense attorney added that a woman was allowed to testify that she learned Spann was promoting that he “was going to do something" to McBeth and that they had "beef or issues." An investigator also said the woman reported that Spann “has a gun and always carries a gun” and threatened McBeth earlier in the year.
Polling argued that the witness had no personal knowledge of Spann making those statements, threatening McBeth or that he routinely carried a gun.
“The evidence presented as a whole sought to establish that Mr. Spann murdered Mr. McBeath [sic] by shooting him with a handgun,” she wrote, “and with respect to the issue before the Grand Jury, namely one of premeditation, it’s difficult to imagine a factual scenario where the danger of unfair prejudice would be greater.”
Polling also questioned the testimony of two charged accomplices in the case, Kyshaun Klasko and Jenna Wersal, who both told the grand jury that they picked up Spann, followed his directions, waited while he committed the shooting and then drove him away from the scene.
Klasko, 20, and Wersal, 19, each received a stay of imposition and a probationary sentence after pleading guilty to charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact. In exchange, both agreed to cooperate in Spann's prosecution.
The defense said jurors should have been provided with a special instruction on how to assess the credibility of their testimony and criticized the fact that a testifying officer implied Klasko "started telling the truth" after initially denying any knowledge or involvement in the shooting.
