Dedication ceremony held for Habitat for Humanity home

CHISHOLM — A dedication ceremony was held this past Sunday to welcome a family to their new home.
Nicole Bach began partnering with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) about nine months ago, “recycling” an existing home built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity as the future home for herself and her daughter, Lily.
NSLCHFH Executive DIrector Nathan Thompson said the home at 802 Southwest Fourth Ave. in Chisholm was purchased by NSLCHFH from the previous homeowner in an effort to keep affordable housing in the community. It’s also the 108th home the agency has partnered with to provide housing for people in need.
At The ceremony on Sunday Thompson presented Bach with a bible and a hammer. The Bible helps identify NSLCHFH as an ecumenical christian housing ministry, and the hammer represents all of the community members who help our families in need, Thompson said.
Reflecting on the ceremony from Sunday, Bach acknowledged she was a little nervous.
“It was great — it was nice to have everyone there in one room who was there throughout the process.”
Bach said she’s grateful for her family and friends who helped her earn the “sweat equity” hours needed in order to close on the home.
“I put in 200 hundred and my family and friends did 100,” Bach said. “I had a lot of friends and family that made it happen really quickly.”
Marnie Maki, Family Services Manager for NSLCHFH said the home Bach partnered with the agency on is only about four years old, so it mainly needed to be freshened up.
“The closing was driven by how quickly Nicole could get her hours done,” Maki said.
To earn her sweat equity, Bach helped out at a Habitat for Humanity home in Gilbert, and two others in Cook.
“It was definitely fun — it was the best part of the process besides the end result,” she said.
One of the first things Bach is looking forward to in her new home is throwing a birthday party for Lily next month, and baking a cake for the occasion in her new kitchen.
Bach said the kitchen in the apartment where she and her daughter currently live is about half of the size of the bathroom in her new home.
With a fenced yard, the new home will also accommodate the family’s dog, a Corgi, named Finnigan.
___
There are considerations NSLCHFH looks at when selecting families to partner on a home, including the willingness to partner with NSLCHFH, ability to pay a mortgage, and the need for housing. There are also income guidelines, based on household size in order to qualify.
NSLCHFH is an equal housing lender, and does not discriminate based on race, creed, color, relgiion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, family status, age, or disability, as stated on its website.
A minimum of 200 hours of “sweat equity” hours are required per each adult 18 and older in the family.
“The idea is you are partnering with us, and we are partnering with you to build your house,” Thompson said in an earlier interview.
There are no special skills required of applicants, and there are willing hands available to show partner families what they can do, he said.
“It can be someone with a disability, or who never held a hammer, we’re willing to help with what you can do,” Thompson said.
Along with being invested in their new home, the family works alongside community-minded volunteers, who they develop relationships with.
“Usually our families put in a lot more than 200 hours,” Thompson said.
In the application process, NSLCHFH looks at the family’s ability to pay an affordable mortgage — usually zero percent interest for 30 years.
“We look at the family’s credit — we become the bank, and we originate a loan to them,” Thompson said.
There are times when a family’s credit isn’t perfect, but they’ve taken steps to turn things around.
The partner family purchases the home from NSLCHFH, and then the mortgage payments they make are reinvested into building more homes, Thompson explained.
Another thing NSLCHFH looks at in the application process is a need for housing.
“That’s the easiest box to check,” Thompson said.”It’s very expensive to rent in our community.”
Thompson said along with the cost of rent, tenants sometimes face other issues, including mold and the cost of inefficient heat.
“A lot of times when families go into home ownership they are paying less,” Thompson said, while commenting on how sustainable, energy efficient living can impact lives over time.
Thompson said he feels NSLCHFH
NSLCHFH is planning on partnering with five families in 2022, and is looking forward to putting foundations in the ground come June, according to Thompson. In the meantime, work continues on projects that were started in 2021 including student builds, and refurbishing projects.
For more information on the application process for NSLCHFH, you can call Family Services Manager Marney Maki at 218-749-8910, or go to the NSLCHFH website at, nslchfh.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.