CAMP ONOMIA — The coronavirus has changed life for all Americans — from the way we socialize to the way we think about statistics — but some of the hardest hit are those in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (D/HH) community. As face masks are put on, facial expressions and moving lips are hidden. As 6-feet of separation is made and the sense of touching stops — all taking away vital aspects of communication for the D/HH community.
According to a 2005 study by the Gallaudet Research Institute, 41 out of every 1,000 people in the United States over the age of 5 are deaf or hard of hearing. With schools reopening in Minnesota in a matter of weeks, this creates an added challenge for D/HH students and teachers in terms of face coverings and distance learning possibilities.
“Physical touch and social closeness both play a big part in communication within the ASL [American Sign Language] community,” said Gideon Firl, the Health Communication Specialist at the Center for Deaf Health and Equity at Gallaudet University, over email this month. “The safety measures are very necessary, and they are even more vital for us to integrate into our daily life, however much we might dislike being socially distant and wearing masks.”
Gallaudet University is the world’s only university designed for D/HH students. It is located in Washington D.C., and is a leader in the D/HH community.
“These safety measures are not ones of personal comfort, but rather of life and death matters. However, the measures could be detrimental to our young deaf children and deaf seniors who might be residing in nursing homes,” Firl explained. “Being socially distant usually means social isolation for deaf children, and may have a grave influence on their self-esteem and their physical and mental health. This is true for deaf seniors as well, as they regularly interact with each other physically. This is especially true for those who are living in nursing facilities, as their only communication/language stimulation usually comes from their family members who use ASL.”
Firl cautioned that caregiving facilities need to improve interactions with deaf patients as the resulting isolation “is nearly as deadly, if not more deadly, than the coronavirus itself.”
Isolation is a common occurrence in the lives of D/HH children who live in culturally hearing homes. A culturally hearing family is one that does not traditionally have the barrier deafness creates. In some instances, deafness is a hereditary trait or parents are deaf while children are hearing; these families are generally considered culturally deaf as they are already part of the D/HH community.
According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 90 percent of deaf children are born to hearing parents, many of whom know nothing of the D/HH world.
“We don’t want the D/HH children, or their families, to feel isolated. We want them to feel this togetherness and support,” said Danelle Gournaris, D/HH Family Mentor Program Manager housed in Lifetrack, a Minnesota non-profit organization which provides Child & Family Services, Employment Services and Deaf and Hard of Hearing – Family Services, in June 2019. “Deaf children need equal access to communication. Friendships and D/HH relationships are necessary and should be encouraged.”
Gournaris is a member of the D/HH community. At the age of 14 months, she lost her hearing following a case of spinal meningitis resulting in progressive hearing loss.
“I was still a child. I still had a future and wanted to play,” recalled Gournaris. “I still had hopes and dreams.” The rest of her family was hearing. “My mom did not want to deprive me of either community.”
Gournaris attended D/HH schools and married a D/HH man. They have three hearing sons. Gournaris has lived between the hearing and D/HH worlds and understands the barriers between the two.
“I am deaf and I am proud,” said Gournaris. “Deaf is beautiful to me.”
Last summer, Gournaris worked with one Minnesota camp who is working to bridge the gap between D/HH children and their hearing family members by providing a supportive learning environment for the whole family.
The Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp is an American Sign Language (ASL) immersion camp led by positive D/HH adults with ASL interpreters. It is open to hearing families with a child who is D/HH.
Minnesota leading D/HH efforts
Minnesota is one of the leading states with resources for the D/HH community. That list of resources now includes a summer camp for a D/HH child, their family and friends.
According to the camp flyer, the Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp this is an “intergenerational family camp for Deaf and Hard of Hearing kids/teenages ages 0-18 years and their hearing parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.” This is an opportunity for families to connect with other Minnesota families with a D/HH child.
“Everyone is welcome at this camp,” states the flyer, “signers, non-signers, deaf or hard of hearing kids/teens with hearing aids, cochlear implants, or none at all.” It says the camp is a respectful and non judgemental environment.
The Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp was held for the third year in the summer of 2019. The camp was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp was created by the current coordinator/director, Joyce Atchison.
Atchison is a retired mental health worker who worked with D/HH youth and families. She is currently a Deaf Mentor and is actively working to bridge the gap between the D/HH and hearing worlds.
“The Deaf/Hard of Hearing community is a tight-knit group,” said Atchinson at the camp in summer 2019. “These children are not alone. They have peers. We weave in and out of each other's stories.”
Before camp last year, she spoke with the then Mesabi Tribune
Atchison was born hearing but had measles at the age of 5, resulting in a high fever which damaged hair inside her ear. Since then, she has had difficulty hearing.
“I grew up in a hearing family and went to mainstream schools,” said Archison over email. “Missed out on A LOT of what was going on around me, and had no friends in middle and high school due to my severe-to-profound hearing loss.”
“I was 14 before I saw another deaf kid,” mentioned Atchison later that year at the camp. “I didn’t know I was deaf.”
Although her story is unique, Atchison was able to connect and sympathise with children and adults at camp.
At the age of 20, she found out that she had bilateral sensorineural hearing loss. It was profound and progressive, getting worse as time passed. Almost 15 years ago, now, she received a cochlear implant.
A magnet attaches to the outside of her head and wraps around her ear, like a hearing aid. This electronic device collects sound with a microphone and stimulates the nerve for hearing, the cochlear nerve, bypassing this damaged area and sending sound information to the brain.
Receiving a cochlear implant is a serious and irreversible surgery which does not result in natural sound but some D/HH individuals choose it over total deafness.
“I have a cochlear, but it is more comfortable without it,” Atchison admitted. Many of the other D/HH children and adults at camp also had cochlear implants or hearing aids while others had neither.
“My main goal is to let kids know that they are not alone,” Atchison said. “You can do anything you want to do!”
Throughout her career, Atchison has been a mental health therapist for D/HH, teacher of the D/HH, participated in deaf ministry and deaf mentorship. With this camp, she has expanded and drawns on all of these skills.
“Often, those of us between the ages of 40 and 60 don’t have families who learned ASL,” explained Atchison. “We were left out of our families. For our younger generation, our goal is to teach families so that doesn’t happen.”
That goal, of including hearing family members in the D/HH world of their child, is what guides the Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp.
Going to camp
The lights are turned on and off in quick succession to gather attention. Other times, someone will stomp their feet causing a vibration in the floor or wave a hand in someone’s peripheral vision. These are just some ways attention was gathered at the Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp.
A quick tap on the arm replaced calling someone’s name. Conversely, an upset child would shut their eyes — shutting out communication with an insistent parent.
“I like being here as a family,” said Isabelle Wenzel. Wenzel was 13-years-old in the summer of 2019 and the eldest sibling to a D/HH brother, Walter. “We are making a lot of friends and learning a lot.”
The summer of 2019 was the second year the Wenzel family has attended the Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp and the mother, Audrey Wenzel, was able to list off several positives to attending together.
“We are able to make relationships with other families who have a D/HH child,” Audrey Wenzel began. “I get to talk with other parents and the kids make D/HH friends. The ASL instruction and immersion is a huge positive.”
There are five children in the Wenzel family. Isabelle, 13, wants to be an ASL interpreter when she is older. Ben, 11, wants to be a professional baseball player or farmer. Walter, 8, enjoys playing with ERTL farm sets. Josephine, 5, wants to be a horse farmer. And 3-year-old Vivian is a bundle of joy.
Walter was 2 years old when he was diagnosed as D/HH.
“It was super overwhelming and we felt like we had no support,” recalled Wenzel. “When we heard it, it was an “a-ha” moment. It made sense.”
When a child does not pass a hearing screening, the Minnesota Department of Health passes that information along to Minnesota Hands and Voices at Lifetrack. “We contact the family to provide support, information and resources,” said Marie Pank, the parent guide for northeastern Minnesota. “We send them a new parent packet as well. We try to connect families to local early intervention if the child is under 3 years old. If the child is older we discuss IEPs and 504s as needed,” she said referring to in-school learning resources.
Minnesota Hands and Voices also holds social events for families.
“We emphasize communication with families, whether it is spoken, visual or tactile,” continued Pank. “We hope to help a family make informed decisions about and with their child. We don’t push any communication style or technology, we try to just expose them to what is out there.”
Unfortunately, Walter’s report was never made by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Wenzel family fell through the cracks.
“I lucked into a group for ASL teachers on Facebook and found out about so many resources,” Audrey Wenzel said. “I felt super bad that we didn’t know about them. The school didn’t seem to understand that hearing changes throughout the day.”
Other family issues include sibling jealousy with the extra doctor appointments and one-on-one time. “We have checked numerous times to see if we should move,” but they live in the country, close to family.
The family has had a hard time getting resources in their southeastern Minnesota school district and the decision was made to homeschool the younger children. Wenzel said it is likely they will send Walter to a residential deaf school when he is in middle or high school but added, “I can’t imagine sending him away earlier.”
There are two deaf schools in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf is in Faribault (residential, with services for birth through 21) and the Metro Deaf School is in St. Paul (grades Pre K-12). Both are public schools.
The guilt, lack of information and reporting, consideration of moving and strain on family relationships were common topics parents discussed at the camp. When asked about positives that came from Walter’s diagnosis, Wenzel said, “This camp. We have been able to make relationships with other families and all improve our ASL.”
ASL is its own unique language with rules and linguistic structure. Someone who works to translate between English and ASL is an interpreter- because it is about more than just relaying word-for-word.
One interpreter during the 2019 camp was Desiree Adamchick. She had just graduated with an AAS as a Interpreter and Transilitterator from St. Paul Technical college and was working freelance with an agency.
“I had a friend who was deaf and wanted to communicate better with her,” Adamchick said, taking a minute to chat at a picnic table in the shade. She began taking ASL courses and realized that through her work she could connect the deaf world to the hearing world. “When I first felt myself connected, it felt amazing.”
Adamachick sees the role of an interpreter as a teacher as well as communication conductor. “I need to understand and be able to teach both cultures,” but that isn’t where the job stops. “You want to be able to forget the interpreter is there.”
The D/HH person will watch the interpreter in their peripheral vision. The hearing person should focus on the person they are conversing with, not the interpreter.
Adamchick wears all black and no jewelry. “This color contrasts with my skin, making my hands easier to see.”
Being an interpreter, Adamchick never knows what to expect and has to be ready for anything. She must adapt to variations in signs as well as read body language for conceptual accuracy.
Camp allowed for a supportive environment as family members learned more about the D/HH community, beyond improving ASL skills. These parents were telling their stories. Worries came out. Support was given. They were able to laugh and understand each other the way they are rarely understood.
Not just were parents understood, but D/HH children and their siblings also found peers. Together, these families were able to experience different sides of themselves they rarely see.
“It is awesome for all of us to see Cora in her element,” said Hollie St. Arnold. Along with her parents and sister, Cora’s cousins and grandma attended the camp together. “We are all experiencing deaf culture together...This camp meets the needs for our unique experience as hearing parents to a deaf child.”
Summer 2020 Cancelled
“This summer camp was cancelled due to COVID and we plan to have camp next summer,” said Atchison this week over Facebook.
Camp Onomia, in Onomia, Minn., first hosted the Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp in 2019 and looks forward to again hosting in 2021.
“We had to shut down everything because of COVID related concerns,” said Camp Onomia Executive Director Jim Schmidt over the phone earlier this month. The camp had to cancel all 2020 summer programs due to safety concerns. Schmidt added that many of the families who participate in this program gladly shifted their registration fees to summer 2021, reserving their spot.
“We expect to host the camp June 20-25, 2021, depending on the pandemic,” Schmidt said, explaining that is the date penciled in on the calendar. “We hope by next summer there will be other safeguards we can put in place so people can come out to camp.”
Schmidt only good things to say about the Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp. “It is a wonderful program! It is a mix of kids and families and they have loved having the time together to recreate and create. We are so glad to host them.”
Schmidt expects to know by the beginning of 2021 what programs will be offered next summer. He suggested those interested to keep an eye on their website www.CampOnomia.org and Facebook page.
Minnesota D/HH Family and Friends Camp has traditionally lasted four days. Lodging, food and programing is covered through the registration fee. For adults, cost is $355, kids ages 7-17 are $280 and children ages 0-6 are $50.
If you are interested in learning more, contact camp director Joyce Atchison by texting 507-384-7575 or emailing mndhhffcamp@gmail.com.
