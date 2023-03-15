ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers the upcoming deadline to remove ice shelters from lakes in the northern one-third of the state is quickly approaching. Heavy snow and slush in some areas means conditions on the ice might be challenging, so the DNR urges anglers to plan ahead to ensure they’re able to meet the deadline.

The removal deadline in the northern one-third of the state—which is defined as north of the east-west line formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border—is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20. The removal deadline for Minnesota/Canada border waters is March 31.

