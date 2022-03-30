HIBBING — A fun night of music and entertainment is being planned to raise money needed to bring a Boys & Girls Club to Hibbing.
People from across the Iron Range and beyond are welcome to join in a Lip Sync Battle at 6 p.m. on April 5, in the Hibbing High School Auditorium. Sign up deadline is this Friday.There is no fee to enter, and cash prizes will be awarded.
For anyone not familiar with the concept, “Lip sync is a technical term for matching a speaking or singing person’s lip movements and sung or spoken vocals,” according to Wikipedia.
“The Lip Sync event will be an exciting night of talented performers showing what they've got, when lip syncing to their favorite songs,” Cassie Liubakka, Hibbing Boys & Girls Club Initiative Advisory Board Member and event organizer said in a press release on Tuesday. “This night will help spread the word with our community about the goal of opening a Boys and Girls Club in Hibbing in the fall, which will provide a great place for our K-12 students to hang out and have some new opportunities.”
There is no admission charge to come and cheer on performers, however donations will be accepted from audience members as they vote for their favorite act with cash.
Each bill “whether it's a $5, $10 or $20 bill counts as a vote,” as explained on a poster to promote the event, which serves as a friendraiser with proceeds going toward the Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing.
Given the variety of talent in early sign-ups, organizers are anticipating a fun night, featuring performers of all ages.
“I'm delighted to see community members come out for such a fun event, and am so looking forward to seeing everyone strut their stuff,” Megan Reynolds Drama Director at Hibbing High School said via email on Tuesday. “And there's still time to sign up, I would love to see more folks from area businesses and organizations show up for the Hibbing Boys and Girls Club Initiative.”
Students from the Hibbing One Act Play team are planning an iconic performance to “Thriller” by legendary singer Michael Jackson.
“It will be led by Hibbing High School Director Megnan Reynolds, so it’s sure to be creative and fun,” Liubakka is quoted as saying.
The husband and wife team of Carrie and Joel McDonald are planning a surprise duo. Carrie is the principal at Greenhaven Elementary and Joel is a social studies teacher and the boys basketball coach at Hibbing High School.
“We can’t wait to see what this power couple has put together,” Liubakka said.
Organizers are hoping for a favorable turnout for the Lip Sync Battle, allowing them to reach their goal of getting the word out to as many people as possible about the Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative.
“I also feel that the pandemic has taken such a toll on our community connection, so seeing everyone get together for this night will make me happy,” Liubakka said.
The link to sign up is on the Facebook page of the Boys & Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative.
Keeping with the spirit of the Boys and Girls Club of making activities accessible to all, the Lip Sync Battle is free to attend.
Donations will be accepted for the Hibbing Boys & Girls Club Initiative, and will go toward reaching the goal of opening a site in Hibbing this fall.
—
Last fall, the Hibbing Boys and Girls Club Initiative announced that after a few short months of planning they had signed an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland, and that the Hibbing School District was is prepared to provide a classroom for the club site, and transportation to after school location (s) on regularly scheduled school days at no cost.
Liubakka said she was introduced to the Boys and Girls Club programming at a meeting last year, and was immediately hooked.
“I just knew we had to do this,” Liubakka said in an earlier interview.
Liubakka said as a parent — and working at the local hospital — she recognized the program was needed for children in the community, including her own. She said the agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland is “huge.”
“It’ll be a safe place for these kids to go after school where they can be themselves, have adult mentors, and the programming is what we’re more excited about — it’s evidence-based and has results for the whole community.”
Liubakka said Boys and Girls Club of the Northland has sites in Grand Rapids, Coleraine, Duluth and Superior. Its evidence-based programs promote academic success, good character, citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.
“Communities with Boys and Girls CLubs have improved outcomes for years to come in so many areas, so I really believe it’s Hibbing’s turn to make this happen,” Liubakka said in the release.
Casual donations to cover year one of its operating budget as well as securing pledges to cover its Donations are now being accepted for the Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing are being accepted and can be sent to P.O. Box 613 Hibbing, MN 55746.
