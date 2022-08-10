HIBBING — Several pieces of evidence were entered by the prosecution during the second day of the trial of Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the man being accused of murdering Nancy Daugherty in 1986.
Carbo Jr., 54, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing the 38-year old mother of two in her Chisholm home on July 16, 1986.
According to court records, when police found her she had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, with police indicating there were signs of struggle both inside and outside the residence.
Carbo Jr. was arrested for the long unsolved crime on July 29, 2022, after DNA evidence genealogy databases helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.
If convicted, he faces life in prison.
On Tuesday, the jury heard from Cassandra Spector, who said she grew up in a house located kitty corner from the Daugherty home. Spector testified about noises she heard in the early hours of the morning of July 16.
At that time, she said she and her friend Terri Vajdl, formerly Terri Holland were talking in the bedroom of her childhood home when their conversation was disrupted by shouting that they heard through an open bedroom window.
When asked by attorneys for the prosecution to describe the shouting, Spector said she could hear a female and a male voice, and that the female said “Get away from me, somebody help me.”
Spector said she and her friend eventually went outside and walked down the sidewalk across from her home where the shouting continued but was more muffled and eventually quit.
In an interview with investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) the next day, Spector described the male voice she heard as “gravely.”
Dr. Stanley Eilers, who was the medical examiner for the northern half of St. Louis County from 1984-1988, said he was called to the Nancy Daugherty residence in the late afternoon of July 16 and performed an autopsy the next afternoon at the morgue of Central Mesabi Medical Center in Hibbing.
In his testimony Eilers walked through the process of taking samples for evidence, examining the body, and the process of examining the body while conducting the autopsy, while referring to photos taken during the autopsy.
The Jury also heard from Robert Silvestri, who testified that he was the Chief of Police for the City of Chisholm in 1986.
Silverstri said his department received a call from Allan Spector at about 3 p.m. on July 16, because Spector was concerned about his neighbor, who was supposed to help move some furniture with her friends but they didn’t know where she was.
Silvestri said an officer with his department had to break in the door of the residence to gain entry and discovered Daugherty, who he said was dead in her bed.
In his testimony Silvestri told how he called in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) as they had more resources. Silverstri said his department secured the area until the BCA arrived.
Silverstri said he also oversaw collection of evidence, including a set of keys and vomit that he discovered on an area of grass that appeared to be trampled outside the back of the house.
Terry Laber, a Crime Scene Team Leader with the BCA, testified about the crime scene, and identified several pieces of evidence, including items collected by Silvestri and items from the autopsy.
Laber said his team was notified at about 7:30 a.m. on July 16 and took until about 10 p.m. to get organized, and arrived at the scene at about 3:50 a.m. on July 17.
During his testimony on Tuesday, Laber said several items from the crime scene were tested for blood and semen, and explained the process the BCA goes through to process samples.
Laber identified several items that were sealed and marked for BCA testing and that he then opened and showed to the jury, before they were accepted into evidence.
During testimony on Tuesday Laber said some of the evidence collected from the scene was wet and contained vegetation or grass. Likewise, Eilers pointed out dried vegetation on the body in his testimony.
The trial is set to resume today at 8:30 a.m.
