HIBBING — On what was supposed to be a 15-day tour with the Minnesota Air National Guard in Germany, Jim Daugherty was alerted of a family emergency, and said he later learned his wife Nancy was dead.
Jim Daugherty was the final witness for the prosecution Friday in the trial of Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the man accused of killing Nancy Daugherty in 1986 at her home in Chisholm.
The defense is preparing to present its case next week when the trial resumes.
Carbo Jr., 54, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 38-year old Nancy Daugherty in her Chisholm home on July 16, 1986.
According to court records, when police found her she had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, with police indicating there were signs of struggle both inside and outside the residence.
Carbo Jr. was arrested for the long unsolved crime on July 29, 2020, after DNA evidence genealogy databases helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime.
If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Now retired from the Air National Guard, Daugherty recalled that he was in Germany when he was woken up and told he had a “family emergency” and was instructed that he needed to get his stuff packed and get back home.
Daugherty said he didn’t learn until later what the nature of the emergency was. He also testified he was separated from his wife at the time of her death,
“I said ‘Oh, my God,’ Daugherty recalled in his testimony when he learned that “she was dead.”
In cross examination from the defense, Daugherty said that over the years he had talked to investigators about the case.
“Yes sir, multiple times,” he said.
When asked about a specific interview with investigators in 1986, Daugherty guessed it was “probably with BCA people,” but indicated he didn’t remember.
“That was 30 years ago sir, and I’m getting on the old side.”
Daugherty said he was sure they asked personal questions.
“They all asked the same thing and they all ran the same tests,” he added.
When asked by the defense if in 1986 his wife was a “strong woman,” Daugherty at first questioned his qualification to answer.
Given the physically demanding work Nancy did at Heritage Manor and as an EMT, Jim agreed he would have to say so.
After reviewing a statement he had previously made to investigators, Daugherty agreed he must have provided agents with information on people who showed an interest in his wife and that she may have turned down.
“I’m assuming you have it in the statement, so I must have,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty likewise said he didn’t remember telling investigators about a person driving a dark green vehicle.
“After 30 years, no,” he said.
Daugherty likewise said he didn’t recall talking about a Jeep or Blazer, only bigger.
“I really don’t know, I don’t remember,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty said he didn’t remember telling anyone about a suspicious person, and that he didn’t know Carbo, so that it stands to reason that he wouldn’t refer to him as a suspicious person.
The prosecution also introduced the death certificate of Nancy Daugherty into evidence, before the jury was released for the weekend.
Sixth District Court Judge Robert C. Friday before testimony began, took a moment to talk about a change in attire, requiring masks in the courtroom since the latest COVID numbers released on Thursday afternoon reveal a high rate of transmission in St. Louis County. Following an existing order when COVID cases are high in St. Louis County, masks are required in the courtroom, he noted. Friday explained there is an exception for himself, attorneys, the defendant, and witnesses as it’s important for the jury to be able to “see and hear” them and view their facial expressions. The judge also noted that many people read lips.
The trial is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
