Dance practice

Downtown Dance Academy students practice their routine outside Monday afternoon near the band stand in Virginia's Olcott Park. The dancers have been working out one on one for awhile but have reached the point where they needed to find a safe area to dance as a team. The school is hosting an outdoor dance recital August 23 starting at 1 p.m. in the blocked off street outside the school.

 Mark Sauer

