Tom Tiburzi, second from left, donates a jacket, hat and suspenders from the dress uniform that his grandfather, Frank “Curly” Tiburzi wore while serving on the Chisholm Fire Department. The uniform dates back to the 1930s. Accepting the donation are City Councilor and Incoming Mayor Adam Lantz, Outgoing Mayor John Champa and Chisholm Fire Chief Chris Masucci.
The newspaper clipping in the photo above depicts the Chisholm Fire Department in 1933. Included in the photo are Frank Tiburzi, whose dress uniform was recently donated to the City of Chisholm and several other firefighters with last names that are still common to the community today.
The top photo depicts firefighters from the Chisholm Fire Department building toys for children in need in 1932 during the Great Depression. The lower photo is of members of the Chisholm Fire Department back in 1914.
Chisholm Incoming Mayor Adam Lantz and Chisholm Fire Chief Chris Masucci look over vintage newspaper clippings containing photos of the Chisholm Fire Department last week at Chisholm City Hall.
Marie Tolonen
CHISHOLM—Fortunato “Frank,” affectionately referred to as “Curly,” Tiburzi was among the ranks of the Chisholm Fire Department in the 1930s.
Last week Curly’s grandson, Tom Tiburzi presented representatives from the City of Chisholm with the jacket, suspenders and hat from Curly’s dress uniform, and he also lent the city vintage newspaper clippings that depict his grandfather and his fellow firefighters. Curly and his wife, Carolina were the parents of three children: Tom’s father, Robert Tiburzi, Lolanda “Vi” Costanzi and Gena Baron.
As one of his final acts as mayor, John Champa accepted the uniform donation along with Adam Lantz, the city’s incoming mayor and Chisholm Fire Chief Chris Masucci.
“We’ll have to find a spot for this in the new building,” Champa said of the uniform.
Champa’s suggestion was met with approval from Lantz and Masucci. They also talked about having a display made up to include copies of newspaper clippings Tiburzi borrowed the city containing photos of Curly and his fellow firefighters.
Tiburzi said his grandfather was a career firefighter and businessman whose interests included the California Wine House and the Tibroc.
As he looked over the vintage newspaper clippings, Tiburzi said he recognized many of the last names in the photo as “Chisholm names.” He also mentioned the community outreach efforts of the early firefighters who used their talents to make toys for children in need as depicted in one of the photos.
An newspaper article from 1940 told how Curly had bet a police chief that he could ride a bike from the Chisholm Fire Hall to the Virginia Fire Hall in three hours. He left the Chisholm Fire Hall at 3:30 p.m., arrived in Buhl 33 minutes later, and at 5:10, “a little-out-of-breath and perspiring profusely” he arrived in Virginia, according to the article. It goes on to say that Curly wanted to place a $75 bet that he could return immediately within the same time, and that his statement was unchallenged.
The donation took place on Dec. 28, which happened to be the same day that the Chisholm City Council would approve plans and specifications for a new public safety building to replace the current fire hall and police station that dates back to 1908 and is the same building that Curly was based out of in the 1930s.
In February 1972 the Chisholm Fire Department transitioned from a full-time department to the volunteer fire department that exists today.
