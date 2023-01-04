CHISHOLM—Fortunato “Frank,” affectionately referred to as “Curly,” Tiburzi was among the ranks of the Chisholm Fire Department in the 1930s.

Last week Curly’s grandson, Tom Tiburzi presented representatives from the City of Chisholm with the jacket, suspenders and hat from Curly’s dress uniform, and he also lent the city vintage newspaper clippings that depict his grandfather and his fellow firefighters. Curly and his wife, Carolina were the parents of three children: Tom’s father, Robert Tiburzi, Lolanda “Vi” Costanzi and Gena Baron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments