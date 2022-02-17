HIBBING – Second grader students from the Greenhaven Elementary took a field trip on Wednesday to the Hibbing Curling Club.
Teachers Lynn Wilson, Christine Grunewald, Allison Gans, and Janessa Kringle prepared their students for the outing by allowing them to watch curling matches on T.V., and play a tabletop version of the sport.
“We have been learning about several Winter Olympic sports over the past two weeks,’ said Kringle.
They also learned about Beijing, China, the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and about the 2022 Winter Olympic Mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen.
When they arrived at the curling club on Wednesday the students were given some basic ground rules, and then they had an opportunity to watch members of the Hibbing Curling Club throw a few rocks.
Based on the spontaneous outburst of applause when one of the rocks landed in the house, it was apparent the kids had at least a basic understanding of the game.
The role that experience played in the successful rock throw was also evident.
“This is our first time, but we can get better and better,” one of the students said while watching the curling club members throw rocks.
After a few last minute safety instructions from their teachers, the students had their turn to head onto the ice, where they would get a chance to experience throwing a rock and sweeping firsthand.
The students were divided into groups, with volunteers from the curling club guiding them on proper foot placement in the hack, and tips on how to throw and sweep.
“It was kind of easy,” said Shay, one of the students, after throwing her first rock.
The Greenhaven teachers on Wednesday expressed their appreciation to the Hibbing Curling Club members for taking the time to teach their kids about curling, and allowing their students to be guests at their facility.
“Curling is a lifelong sport and we have a great club here in town, so I think it’s important to show kids what it’s all about and hopefully some of them will be interested in taking it up in the future,” Kringle said.
The trip to the curling club was the second of three outings tied to the Olympics for the second graders at Greenhaven. On Tuesday they participated in a snowshoe and sledding event tied to the luge, and then on Friday they are planning to go skating.
