 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Culvert failure leads to road closure near Cherry School

  • Updated
  • 0

CHERRY – A portion of County Road 447, also known as Tamminen Road, has been closed due to a culvert failure, a St. Louis County news release said.

The road is closed between State Highway 37 and the entrance to Cherry School. The road is expected to be closed approximately one week until a new culvert can be delivered and repairs made.

Anyone traveling to the school can access it from the north on Tamminen Road, using Highway 25 and Iron Junction Road as a detour route.

Public Works crews continue to monitor the conditions of the county's 3,000 miles of roads. Anyone who sees a flooded road or unsafe conditions can report it by calling 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK