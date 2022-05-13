Culvert failure leads to road closure near Cherry School STAFF REPORT May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHERRY – A portion of County Road 447, also known as Tamminen Road, has been closed due to a culvert failure, a St. Louis County news release said.The road is closed between State Highway 37 and the entrance to Cherry School. The road is expected to be closed approximately one week until a new culvert can be delivered and repairs made.Anyone traveling to the school can access it from the north on Tamminen Road, using Highway 25 and Iron Junction Road as a detour route.Public Works crews continue to monitor the conditions of the county's 3,000 miles of roads. Anyone who sees a flooded road or unsafe conditions can report it by calling 911. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Culvert County Road Highway Cherry School Tamminen Road Public Works News Release Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
