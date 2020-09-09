VIRGINIA — Virginia City Councilor Steve Johnson on Monday sent an “email of concern” to warn his mayor that come the following night’s City Council meeting he’d be “respectfully requesting that you clarify the endorsements that made national news last week.”
“There are many people who are confused or concerned by the event and ongoing reporting as it relates to the residents and employees of the City of Virginia,” Johnson wrote. He continued, “I respect your personal right to support any candidate, platform, or party. However, it is extremely important that you clarify endorsements made by local elected officials are purely personal. They do not reflect the opinions of the office held, the city council, the City of Virginia, nor does it represent the employees or the citizens. It is a personal opinion.”
And so, one day after receiving the councilor’s letter and nearly two weeks after signing the nationally recognized letter to endorse President Trump, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. publicly announced Tuesday night that “in no way was I representing any individual city councilor nor was I representing any specific citizen.”
Cuffe emphasized that his inclusion on the letter was strictly “a personal endorsement.”
“There is an assumption that I was making a motion or an endorsement on behalf of the city,” he said. “I was not. I just happen to be the mayor.”
Cuffe is one of six mayors who signed onto the Aug. 28 letter, which was released the same day Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Duluth. The other mayors who signed the letter were Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth, John Champa of Chisholm, Chuck Novak of Ely, Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt, and Chris Swanson of Two Harbors.
The mayors stated in the letter that Iron Range families have been “abandoned by radical Democrats,” and said “politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class.” The letter also said that under Trump’s leadership, the Iron Range “is roaring back to life for the first time in a very long time.”
Since then, Novak told The Timberjay that GOP Congressman Pete Stauber’s campaign asked him to sign the letter and he did so electronically but never saw the final version.
“I’m living on a Range that is not really thriving,” said Novak. “Especially Ely.”
On Monday, Johnson, the city councilor, pointed out in his email to the Virginia mayor that “local government is designed to be non-partisan” and “political party affiliation is purposefully excluded.” He went on to write that any endorsement from the city would need to follow policy and procedures adopted by the city each year. “This would include a written resolution, a review of that resolution, a motion, a second, and a vote by the full council,” he wrote. “At the time of a majority ‘yes’ vote the action would become a formal representation of the City of Virginia.”
In response, Cuffe said Tuesday that “this is a personal endorsement on my part.”
The mayor said he has endorsed candidates in the past, but that this most recent one drew attention and “created fervor” because of the “current political atmosphere.”
“I know there is a lot of tension and a lot of emotions are running high, but I want to assure you this has nothing to do with the City of Virginia,” he added. “I am not representing the city in any way, shape or form.”
Cuffe also expressed regret for the time councilors have spent fielding messages from citizens regarding the six mayors’ letter. “I want to apologize to the councilors, too,” he said. “I know you have been getting some emails and probably some phone calls that detract you from your daily work and or off duty work.”
None of the other Virginia councilors spoke up on the matter Tuesday.
Johnson thanked the mayor for his clarification. “I really appreciate you taking the time to do that and letting people know we do have the personal right to do that,” he said of the endorsement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.