VIRGINIA — Challenger Steven B. Johnson, a Virginia City Council member, will try to unseat incumbent Mayor Larry Cuffe when voters go to the polls on Nov. 8.
The race for the four-year seat features two experienced candidates. Cuffe has been in office for two terms and previously served as a city councilor. Johnson has been a city councilor for the last six years.
All precincts vote at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Dial-A-Ride will be offering free rides to all voters.
Both candidates were given the same questions to comment on for this story including background and why they are running for office.
The following are their unedited answers.
—
1. Background/experience:
CUFFE: Third generation Virginia resident; raised in Midway—Family of 6; Virginia Roosevelt High School; Mesabi Community College; Military Veteran; 35-year Police Officer (retired); Working in the private sector security agency—investigations; member of volunteer and service organizations; serving the citizens of Virginia in an elected capacity since 2010
as a City Councilor and 2-term Mayor.
JOHNSON: As a 6 year member of the Virginia City Council, I have learned running a city of 8,400 people is a complex balance of listening to needs, wants and using resources appropriately. As a licensed teacher I know learning never stops. Volunteering with community groups and at events allows me to continue to listen to and learn from the community. Being a foster/adoptive parent connects me to the families in our community. Each of these helps me to be a well rounded leader. Being Mayor would allow me to support and encourage the continued growth of our entire community.
—
2. Why are you running for this particular office?
CUFFE: I am currently the incumbent Mayor of Virginia. I seek public office for one reason; to serve the citizens of Virginia and work to help make the city a better and safer place to live and work. I am fortunate and grateful to live here, to work here to have been educated here. These are my roots that have prepared me for a life of gratitude and service. We have a generous and passionate community filled with volunteers and leaders. I would like to continue to be a part of it.
JOHNSON: Local government is non-partisan. Leadership is demonstrated by hearing and representing those that live, work, learn, and visit Virginia. These values will continue to be a priority for me. The mayor is one of seven votes that represent a very diverse community. Individual elected officials should not make individual promises or direct staff to accomplish pet projects. We must support staff in following the directives of the entire council. Working together with council members is key to moving Virginia forward as is cooperation with other local officials. I have the skills and experience to provide this leadership.
—
3. What makes you stand out from the other candidate and why should the citizens of Virginia vote for you?
CUFFE: I am committed to the vitality and long-term future for Virginia. Early on I realized that progress is the key to laying a solid foundation for our children and grandchildren. Yogi Berra said it best, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” We must act when challenges arise and when opportunities knock. Meet these challenges and take advantage of viable opportunities. With the work of our professional staff, citizens, volunteers, and other elected officials, we are making significant progress. But there is much more that still needs to be done. In the end I do not compare myself with other candidates. The voters of Virginia will decide if we are on the right path and will let their voices be heard in November.
JOHNSON: I am continuously active in the community. From teaching in the classroom to volunteering with our elders, I have been able to meet and listen to different generations of people. Being a foster/adoptive parent I am acutely aware of the challenges many families face relating to mental and physical health, budgeting, transportation and making hard financial choices to ensure needs are met.
My greatest strength is my ability to listen. Not all statements require a rebuttal. Not all questions can be answered immediately. But all voices can be heard. I will do my best to listen.
—
4. What can be done to attract economic development to the city and then how would you go about retaining it?
CUFFE: The City of Virginia is landlocked. The challenge is to identify and utilize the limited available land for development. We invested in a City Planner to help facilitate, advertise and attract new business opportunities. We are challenged by a limited transportation mechanism and networks that are directly connected to a multi-state infrastructure. Many of the parcels have environmental development issues that need to be remediated before we can prepare a suitable building site. In some cases, there are extremely expensive and problematic requirements when dealing with State Agencies including the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Management and Budget Office. We have seen many successful ventures in the recent past. Some large companies and some local business investments. More are forthcoming. Once built we must utilize every available legal resource to retain them and at the same time protect and help expand our existing businesses through grants, state allocations, low interest/forgivable loans and/or entrepreneurial investments.
JOHNSON: Economic development in Virginia continues to be facilitated by our amazing staff and partnerships with community partners. It is important to remember sometimes economic development means fixing heating systems, roofs, and windows. I will continue to vote for partnerships with Revive, VEDA, Department of IRRR, and business owners that are working on the hidden needs of businesses as well as sprucing up the public face. City governments must also work together to encourage regional economic growth. I will do this by attending regional meetings, listening, and returning to ask how Virginia can partner for the best outcome.
—
5. With inflation near record levels, should Virginia share with other cities to cut costs? What are some examples of sharing would you recommend?
CUFFE: Yes. The challenge is parochialism and how share costs are structured. We have the quad cities of Eveleth, Gilbert, Mt. Iron and Virginia that could benefit in some key areas.
Fire, BLS and ALS Ambulance Services
Law Enforcement
Shared Maintenance Equipment
Animal Shelter and Services
Warming Shelters and Safe Spaces for the Homeless
Universal Building Code and Enforcement Team for Blighted Properties
Collaborative Purchasing Power for Raw Materials
JOHNSON: Virginia already partners in several areas. Our Ambulance and Fire Department has several agreements for mutual aid. Our Police department also works cooperatively with the surrounding law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety. The Eveleth-Virginia Airport is another cooperative venture that demonstrates our communities are working together. I will continue to seek input from our departments to see what our needs are and what they would like to see shared. Sharing large equipment and additional resources will take planning and cooperation. As Mayor, asking the right questions and listening to the answers can make this successful.
—
6. Closing statement:
CUFFE: Virginia is not unlike other cities and towns throughout the Iron Range. We share many of the same challenges; street repairs/reconstruction, blight remediation, neighborhood revitalization, trail improvements/expansion and the effective and efficient delivery of core services. The goal of all elected officials should be to help make Virginia a better place to live and work with sound prioritized decisions based on careful research and affordability. We accomplish our goals and objectives by listening, communicating and gathering ideas and recommendations from our citizens, businesses, city commissions, and volunteer organizations. The future successes and growth for Virginia is dependent upon all of us. Together we can truly grow and prosper.
JOHNSON: A wise friend once told me that if we want change then we need to seek that change. Listening to, hearing from, and respecting people is a key part of effective leadership. I will continue to work to ensure all voices are respected and heard. Listening allows me to facilitate the changes that the community wants while honoring our traditions and history. I would appreciate your vote in November. Thank you.
