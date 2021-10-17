HIBBING — There was an abundance of excitement in the air as a crowd assembled under sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50s, for the unveiling of the Bob Dylan Tribute held Saturday outside of Hibbing High School.
The ceremony on Saturday celebrated five years of work by the Hibbing Dylan Project Board to create a tribute in honor of Robert Zimmerman, a 1959 Hibbing High School Alumni, later known as Bob Dylan who along with being an accomplished musician, singer, songwriter, artist, sculptor, and metal worker, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, rounding out more than six decades of numerous prestigious accolades.
The ceremony on Saturday was attended by about 350 or so people, ranging in age from students to senior citizens.
Rick and Deborah O’Gara, of Bloomington, were among those in attendance who traveled to see the unveiling of the tribute.
“It’s beautiful — the only thing that’s missing is Bob,” said Rick O’Gara as he looked at the Nobel Prize portion of the tribute facing the street, prior to the ceremony where the chair and lyric panel facing the school were to be unveiled. “It’s spectacular.”
The ceremony opened with the Hibbing High School Band, under the direction of Matt Berg, playing the Hibbing School Song, “Onward for Hibbing High.”
Scott Allison, the project manager for the Dylan Project gave the welcome.
Alison thanked those in attendance, and also recognized the Dylan Project Board, businesses that played a major role, the Hibbing School Board, and others involved in the project from planning to completion, in addition to the thousands of volunteer hours the past five years that led up to the unveiling on Saturday.
“I’m more than honored to be here,” Allison told the crowd, before acknowledging an anonymous donor, responsible for a large donation that brought the project to fruition.
Allison said the donor is a friend of Dylan and a Hibbing High School graduate of 1978, and went on to talk about what the tribute means for the community and future students.
“It’s a little bump, that little shot in the arm we need for our little town,” Allison said.
A musical interlude followed with Dylan songs, “Wagon Wheel” by Northern Lights, and the Hibbing High School Choir, directed by Will Seykora, and “Mr. Tambourine Man” performed by Toby Inforzato, a Hibbing High School Choir member.
Katie Fredeen, president of the Dylan Project shared a history of the project, and introduced artist Gareth Andrews, sculptor of the bronze chair.
Before his work was unveiled, Andrews said a few words.
Andrews, from Zim, said he first envisioned planting Dylan’s “keaster” in the chair, but the committee had other ideas.
He acknowledged the chair is slightly larger than that Dylan sat in at Hibbing High School, and encouraged others to sit in the chair, and to think, write, and play music.
Andrews was the first to try out the chair after its unveiling, and was met with applause by the audience looking on.
In the absence of Brad Kaspari, the artist responsible for creating the lyric panel, Fredeen said a few words about his work.
Kasperi, of Minneapolis, Fredeen said, is a Hibbing High School graduate, and has commissioned numerous temporary and permanent art exhibits in the past 25 years. She said he was eager to submit an application to the Dylan Project, and was thrilled when his application was chosen.
Fredeen also mentioned artist Matt Hartl, a local artist she credited with cutting the five sheets of stainless steel, which contain lyrics from more than 50 of Dylan’s songs.
When the lyric panel was revealed, along with applause, some audience members voiced their appreciation.
“Oh my, wow,” said one woman. “That’s pretty cool,” another standing a few feet away said.
In a history of the project provided by the Hibbing Dylan Project Board, they describe the space, oriented toward the Hibbing High School Auditorium, and created to honor Dylan for his work, is intended to represent generations of songwriters who preceded Dylan, as well as those that have and will continue to follow his lead.
“The songwriter’s chair which sits as an invitation for students who aspire to create, write, sing, and more,” it states. “The lyric panel in the background represents the non-linear songwriting process. The more conservative street view pays homage to a strong tradition of quality education that all teachers — past and present – have provided to the generations.”
Allison and Fredeen presented the project to Hibbing High School Superintendent Richard Aldrich, who accepted on behalf of the school district.
“This is not only a tribute to Mr. Dylan, but a testament to the rich education history of Hibbing High School and the Iron Range,” Aldrich said.
Aldrich went on to talk about the tribute as a source of inspiration to future students, inspiring them to write and create their own unique art and literature.
Members of the Dylan Project Board and sponsors were also recognized at the event.
The ceremony closed with a rousing performance of “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere,” by Mike Miesbauer and Bob Corradi.
Robin Kuznik, of Hibbing, said she is of the “Dylan era” and described the tribute as “beautiful and very meaningful.”
Nancy Hyduke, also of Hibbing, said she had been watching the tribute come together and was anxious to see the chair and lyric panel, after seeing the Nobel Prize side of the tribute on the street side of the school.
“I was just in awe,” Hyduke said.
A host of events were planned in conjunction with the Dylan Project unveiling including tours of Hibbing High School, a display featuring Bill Pagel’s private Dylan collection at the Hibbing Historical Society, Dylan rock along the Mesabi Trail, special tours at the Mineview in the Sky, and concluding with a concert featuring Amy Grillo and GeneLaFond, David Bennett and Sam Saccoman in the Little Theater at the Hibbing Memorial Building.
Funding for the Dylan project came from many public and private sources from around the world with many in-kind contributions, most notably, the Bob Dylan Music Company, which granted the permission to use Dylan’s lyrics in the tribute, according to a history of the project, provided by the Dylan Project Board.
More information about the ongoing work of the Dylan Project Committee is available at https://hibbingdylanproject.org.
