VIRGINIA – The day had been another rough one. She needed a time out, a place to escape to calm her mind and emotions.
Mary checked herself into the Wellstone Center for Crisis Stabilization.
“I know how Wellstone can help me and others – it’s why I needed to be here now – unfortunately, again,” she wrote. “But as I’ve learned, life has to throw you a curveball just when things were going great.”
Mary, whose name has been changed for privacy, stayed at Wellstone for 7 days. She tapped a variety of services while there.
“The group helps me reset my thinking. To be able to reset and regroup myself is so important for me to continue on with life,” she explained. “It helps to come to a place where you don’t feel judged. You feel acceptance, understanding and love from the staff — the whole entire staff –— which is so hard to find. Wellstone is a gem. How fortunate we are to have it here in Minnesota, locally.”
Wellstone Center for Crisis Stabilization is a Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) residential program for individuals experiencing a mental health/emotional crisis or transitioning from a higher level of care. The program recently moved from Eveleth to 731 Third St. S. in Virginia, formerly known as the Merritt House.
The move brings the program into better proximity to referral sources and makes it more centrally located.
“Moving the Wellstone program to Virginia brings the program closer to Outpatient, Chemical Dependency, Court and Probation services and wraparound follow up services for the persons we serve,” said RMHC CEO Janis Allen. “It allows RMHC to consolidate and reduce program costs during COVID. It helps to reduce some transportation dilemmas within the immediate Virginia area for persons seeking services.”
The program was founded just over 10 years ago in Eveleth, where Sen. Paul Wellstone perished in a plane crash, and was dedicated with the Wellstone family’s blessing. Moving Wellstone takes the program out of Eveleth. The Wellstone family was consulted prior to moving the program.
“The current location was beginning to need upgrades, as we were the only renter in the Eveleth location,” Allen said. “RMHC had an opportunity to move to Virginia, when the Intensive Residential Treatment Services (IRTS) program closed in August. This provided RMHC the opportunity to use a site the agency had open and (we) moved the program.”
Known as Merritt House, the IRTS program ceased there because of low census due to social distancing when COVID arrived. This resulted in an inability to fill open beds, making the program not sustainable.
The Wellstone program made the move on Jan. 1 and continues to offer 8 beds, which occupy the lower level of the house. RMHC will soon move some of its programming offices, including Mobile Crisis, Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services (ARMHS) and Targeted Case Management (TCM), to the upper level.
The new location also provides better spaces to conduct group services in addition to private space for one-on-one work, according to Wellstone Clinical Manager Annmarie Florest.
“We have made some improvements to the site and plan to continue to make improvements,” she added.
Stays at Wellstone are 10 days or less. Rooms are individual and in a peaceful environment. Professional staff is always on hand, offering evidence-based programming and psychiatry services.
A total of 182 persons received services at Wellstone in 2021. Last August marked the program’s 10th anniversary – a time that Allen, who served as Wellstone Center’s first clinical director, recalls well.
“The program was created and launched to impact Mental Health Parity and create a crisis service in the community, where people in the area live,” she explained. “The program was seen as a step down or prior to the need for inpatient mental health care in our local area. The program has grown to become an integral part of the RMHC service continuum. The Wellstone Crisis Center is often the first point of entry for an individual seeking help. The program offers assessment, referral and connection to identified support services.”
Since opening, the program has grown to be connected to the Arrowhead Behavioral Health Network and is part of the “Let's Talk” campaign with regional support for the services provided in Northern St. Louis County.
“This [10th anniversary] is an important milestone for the program,” said Allen. “The Wellstone Crisis Stabilization Center was created and running prior to the Crisis Residential Program in Duluth. The Wellstone Center is known for the evidence-based programming and psychiatric services provided on site throughout a person’s stay. RMHC launched the program as a wraparound service in the continuum of services the agency provides.”
Celebrating a decade of programming is pretty amazing, said Dave Wellstone, son of the late senator.
“Ten years just shows what a good facility it is and shows the need,” he said. “I think it will be around for another 10 years and another 10 years after that.”
He mentioned being in the area within the past year to work on his father’s memorial off Bodas Road, where his plane crashed on Oct. 25, 2002.
“There are lots of anniversaries,” Dave acknowledged. “And so every time there is one and it’s celebrated, I feel blessed — blessed that all the work that my mom and dad did continues to carry on and blessed that people still care enough to celebrate.”
Aware of the move from Eveleth to Virginia, Dave said the program remains near and dear to the family as mental health was at the forefront of the many issues his father championed. He too also worked hard on the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA). Having the Wellstone program on the Iron Range is fitting.
“Just the fact of where it is — there was a lack of services in the area and we knew it was an issue,” he explained. “The fact that my father loved the Iron Range and Iron Rangers loved him — all those pieces together make it a special place. This center is on the Iron Range, which was his second home.”
The program continues the late senator’s legacy of touching people from all walks of life, said Dave.
“I’m glad to see the work is being carried on and that people continue to be served,” he added. “Mental health and addiction are issues that are becoming more and more, and we recognize that we need to do more. That fact that it (Wellstone Center) is here and has continued – let’s use it as a shining beacon of what can be.”
That’s a sentiment that Allen – and Mary – agree with. Changing locations won’t dim that light.
“The Wellstone Crisis Stabilization Center Program is a solid, clinically structured program that will thrive whether located in Eveleth or Virginia,” said Allen.
Mary is grateful for her second stay at Wellstone. She left with more than just the reset she needed.
“I feel I gained back my confidence to keep going,” she added.
For referral information, call 218-471-4327.
Kelly Grinsteinner is RMHC’s Communications & Marketing Specialist. She can be reached at kgrinsteinner@rangementalhealth.org.
