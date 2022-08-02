CHISHOLM — A fast-moving storm dumped more than four inches of rain on Sunday, causing flash flooding in Chisholm, according to Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad.
Folstad said his department was called out on Sunday to help make sure storm sewer grates were clear, allowing the water to flow.
Folstad said one citizen reported 4.25 inches of water in their rain gauge, while another said their gauge topped off at 3.25 inches, before falling over due to the weight of the water.
The National Weather Service reported 2.96 inches of rain for Chisholm, with a sharp cut off in precipitation totals to the northwest.
“The quickly receded flood waters are common with flash flooding, as it onsets quickly and can dissipate in a similar fashion,” Ketzel Levens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Duluth office said via email on Monday.
Folstad said some residents experienced overloaded sump pumps in their basements, and called in professional cleaning services to clean up on Monday.
Norm Miranda, Executive Director of the Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District where Chisholm’s wastewater along with that of partnering communities of Buhl, Kinney are processed, had no issues keeping up with the additional water. In recent years participating cities have been taking steps in order to prevent rainwater from entering the CIRSSD plant through infrastructure projects but inevitably inflow and infiltration remains an issue.
“The good news is the lift stations were able to handle the flows,” Miranda said via email on Monday, adding that there was no impact on the treatment plant, located east of Chisholm.
A majority of alleys in Chisholm are gravel, and didn’t fare so well with the abundance of rain. “It struck every single alley in town, so it will take all week to recover all the alleys,” Folstad said.
To report issues with your alley or questions call the Chisholm Public Works Department at 218-254-7920.
