VIRGINIA — A man accused of second degree murder in the 2019 killing of Frank Meyer is challenging search warrants obtained by law enforcement to bring his charges forward, saying the filings “misrepresented and omitted facts.”
J. Nicholas Cramer, 53, is asking for a so-called “Franks hearing” to invalidate the search warrants four months after a judge denied his motion to dismiss the intentional murder charge filed in June. In a filing last week, public defender Bhupesh Pattni said his client is arguing that law enforcement’s applications for the warrants “contain statements which are false and which were made with the reckless disregard for the truth, and consist of material omissions.”
Among the warrants were searches of a Google email account and identification from Sept. 30 to Nov. 15, 2019, allegedly controlled by and accessible to Cramer. Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, from Oct. 10 to Nov. 5, 2019, also searched his home, cell phone, digital accounts, digital storage devices and a residence and outbuilding in Mora, where Cramer lists his official address.
Meyer was found dead in his Makinen garage on Oct. 8, 2019, after a welfare check. Court records indicate he had been "physically assaulted, bound and shot." Based on cell phone use, it was determined he had likely been killed on the evening of Oct. 2.
According to charging documents, Cramer and his wife, Michelle Cramer, had previously lived on Meyer’s property before being asked to leave following an allegedly loud altercation between the victim and the accused in the early morning of Sept. 30, prompting a neighbor to phone the police. A neighbor found the camper in the middle of the road and invited the Cramers to leave it on his property where it stayed as of Oct. 9, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities investigating the incident found .22-caliber cartridge cases and two bloody pipes that were consistent with Meyer’s injuries. According to the complaint, DNA on one pipe matched J. Nicholas Cramer with “99.9999999997% certainty.”
In the Dec. 14, 2020, filing, Cramer and Pattni argue that multiple witnesses interviewed by the BCA said they saw Meyer on or around Oct. 3, the day after he was determined to be killed, and that information was not present in the agency’s request for a search warrant. The filing, speaking about one interviewed witness, acknowledges that “law enforcement did note that there may be a discrepancy with her dates.”
Cramer also argues that a separate witness implicated a third person as possibly being involved, which was also not present in the search warrant application, he claimed.
“Mr. Cramer asks that the Court invalidate the search warrant as once the incorrect information is corrected and the full picture known to investigators is presented for review of the Court probable cause to search does not exist,” the filing reads. “This is because, once the information is corrected, there is a high likelihood that others saw Mr. Meyer after the date of October 2, 2019.”
Cramer previously argued for his charge to be dropped in September, but it was denied after Judge Robert C. Friday determined there was “sufficient evidence” to convene a jury. Aside from living on Meyer’s property and the DNA match, prosecutors also built a timeline of Cramer around the determined time of death of Meyer.
A search of cell phone records allegedly showed J. Nicholas Cramer had called his wife five times between 7:05 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. on Oct. 2. The complaints state that Michelle Cramer told police she had lost her phone on Meyer's property and they were trying to locate it, but investigators said two of the calls were of a "significant duration" that were inconsistent with that account.
Investigators recovered a fired .22-caliber cartridge case and two .22-caliber rounds in the Cramer RV on Oct. 9, according to the charging documents. They further said they spoke with a man who claimed he sold J. Nicholas Cramer a Ruger SR .22 in the 2019 and took police to a testing location where they recovered six cartridges that were later matched to the ones found in the Cramers’ camper and Meyer’s garage.
In October, prosecutors dismissed second-degree murder charges against Michelle Cramer as they await further evidence from a state crime lab. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Michelle Cramer last week after her attorneys filed a speedy trial request on Sept. 29.
Bonnie Norlander, the lead prosecutor, wrote in her dismissal that law enforcement was still conducting an investigation and were “waiting on additional testing” from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that “needs to be completed before the State can proceed to trial.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.