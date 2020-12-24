Mesabi East High School student Westley Peterson arranges pine branches into a Christmas mug to be given to a nursing home resident during class time at the school’s greenhouse in Aurora Thursday afternoon.
More than 100 hand made Holiday gift mugs are being put together by Mesabi East High School greenhouse students. The gifts were made with supplies donated by the community and are being distributed to the residents of Northern Pines, Care Free, and New Journey nursing homes.
Mesabi East High School student Brody Heinen arranges pine branches into a Christmas mug.
Mesabi East High School student Madison Herzog adds Christmas decorations to cups arranged by her classmates.
Mesabi East High School student Aaron Raj arranges pine branches into a Christmas mug to be given to a nursing home resident during class time at the school's greenhouse in Aurora.
Photos by Mark Sauer
