Gina Vitali-Räsänen said that 16 years ago she found a special quality in the man who she would marry.
“When we started dating one of the things that I always appreciated about Jukka is that he loved christmas—he loved decorating, he loved the music,” she recalled. “I’ve never met a man that is so into Christmas.”
Gina said she met Jukka Räsänen, who was born and raised in Helsinki, Finland when they were both doing volunteer work for an organization that does medical missions around the world.
On a trip to Rovaniemi in the Lapland region of Finland, Gina first experienced for herself what sparked Jukka’s passion for Christmas.
“It was magic,” Gina said. “Christmas is a very special time in Finland.”
“It’s beautiful—people go all out making homes cozy, they have candles, they bake, the towns are all decorated and it’s a real special time to be in Finland and my favorite,” she continued.
“During that trip, I discovered that Central Finland and Northeastern Minnesota look a lot alike and are similar,” Gina said, adding that some of the towns she encountered resembled names of people she grew up with in Chisholm.
Learning the Finnish language was a bit of a challenge for her.
“It’s one of the most difficult languages to learn they say—I would attest to that,” Gina declared.
Now married for 11 years Gina and Jukka have a blended family—eight grown children and four grandchildren, spread out across the globe.
“We try to make the rounds and like to travel,” Gina said. “It’s a consideration for us go to Finland at least once a year.”
The two have made their home in Balkan Township, just north of Gina’s hometown of Chisholm.
“I feel at home here; more so than in Tampa, Florida, where we used to live,” Jukka said in an email. “The Iron Range is charming, and in these days of the Internet, all that one needs is available.
“I originally came here because of work, found my wife who is from Chisholm, and decided to stay,” he added. “We still like to visit Finland, particularly at Christmas time.”
The Räsänen family has found the online platform Zoom a great way to keep in touch when they aren’t able to get together in person—something they started when COVID restrictions were in place.
Throughout the years Gina and Jukka have started their own holiday traditions that are a mix of her Italian heritage and his Finnish heritage.
“I think it’s sweet that my family has embraced the Finnish foods and his the Italian,” Gina said.
The Räsänen typical Christmas Eve dinner normally features a rack of lamb “Jukka’s favorite,” and for Christmas Day, the Vitali Family raviolis are the main course. Gina noted a typical Finnish Christmas Eve meal differs and consists of ham and a variety of casseroles.
Gina said one thing she’s learned is that when children are grown and away from home that it’s important to bake some of their favorite things at Christmas time.
Pulla, a type of cardamom bread is one of the Finnish baked goods that Gina has mastered.
“This is something you literally will see in Finland all throughout the year, it’s a typical coffee snack,” she said.
One of the home-baked items Gina said she’s sure to have on hand when Jukka’s children visit is a Finnish cinnamon roll, korvapuusti, which she said literally translates to “slapped ears.”
She said it’s called slapped ears because you press the center of the roll and the ends puff up to an appearance resembling a swollen ear.
“It’s made with pulla cardamom bread,” she said. “I’ve never seen the cinnamon roll version here on the Range.”
Finnish Christmas Stars, Joulutorttu, “a baked fluffy, buttery pastry with a plum jam filling and shaped like stars like a pinwheel, gingerbread cookies, piparkakku are a couple of other examples of Finnish holiday treats that Gina has perfected. She said the piparkakku are not frosted and are made to be a crispy consistency mean to be served with coffee.
A traditional nordic mulled beverage called, “glögi” is another item that Gina has learned to make. It contains a blueberry and lingonberry juice blend, Christmas spices, citrus zest such as orange, star anise, cinnamon and cloves, and cardamom seeds.
It’s served warm and can be non-alcoholic or you can mix it with equal parts of glögi and wine or vodka.
Gina said although the glögi can be made by scratch, in Finland the base and mix are readily available pre-made. Locally, she’s been able to find the mix at Irma’s Finland House and a similar blend at Super One Foods.
She said it’s traditionally served hot in special Russian tea glasses or mugs with raw blanched almonds and raisins at the bottom of the cup, which you eat after you drink the liquid.
“It’s delicious, and you can enjoy it during the day and evening,” she said. “Nice after a sauna.”
Born and raised in Chisholm, Gina is the youngest child of Anna and Rudy Vitali. The couple had five other children: Rosie, Jacqueline, Michael, William and Jeffrey.
Anna was from France and met Rudy in Europe during World War II and were married there, Gina said.
Gina said the kitchen was her mom’s domain, except during the holidays when her parents worked as a team.
“The kitchen was her domain for sure, so she ruled the roost there,” she said.
It was a holiday tradition for Anna and Rudy to produce several 100 Vitali Family ravioli at one time, and as a tribute to Anna’s French upbringing she would prepare a ham.
“At Thanksgiving turkey was not the big thing—every holiday was the Vitali ravioli,” Gina said.
Gina is a 1984 graduate of Chisholm High School and graduate of St. Thomas University. She most recently worked at the Mayo Clinic as an admissions officer for the School of Medicine. The bulk of her career was in higher education. She worked at the University of Minnesota Medical School for 16 years, in the nonprofit industry for seven years, prior to starting at the Mayo Clinic.
“I retired when my mother’s health started to fail to spend more time with her,” Gina said.
Jukka is the youngest of two children and was raised in a military family.
“His father, Kauko, was a general in the Finnish Army,” Gina said. “His mother, Elina, was a nurse during the war and that’s how they met.”
Jukka said his father served in the Winter War, the Continuation War and the Lapland War against Germany in World War II. His father remained in the military until he retired.
Now retired, Jukka first came to the United States in the 1990s for a medical fellowship at Ohio State University. Then he returned to Finland for a while where he worked at Helsinki Children’s Hospital as the director of the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU). In the mid-90s he was hired at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. where he worked as a pediatric anesthesiologist and critical care special.
Jukka and Gina shared their observations of Finnish Christmas celebration versus those they’ve experienced in the United States.
One thing Gina noticed is that Christmas Eve is the big celebration in Finland, and children there do not have to wait for Santa to slide down the chimney to deliver gifts while they are sleeping.
“You see Santa and he comes to the house—that’s what the tradition is in Finland,” she said.
Santa Claus, Joulupukki, lives in Lapland, and you can see Santa year-round there, according to the website visitfinland.com.
Gina said there are live Christmas trees are readily available in the small villages of Finland, where one can purchase them for their apartment or house.
“Jukka growing up had the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve,” she said. “They decorated it when dinner was being cooked.”
Gina went on to say when Jukka first moved to the United States he planned to purchase a tree on Christmas Eve, only to find out there were no trees available.
In Finland, it’s very important to have a live tree, Gina noted. The decorations are “simple and beautiful— nothing elaborate,” she said.
Jukka collaborated Gina’s assessment that the focus in Finland isn’t on presents and “expensive things.”
“It is more solemn, less gift-oriented and centered on Christmas Eve; Christmas Day is spent relaxing with the family,” Jukka describes Finnish Christmas traditions in an email. “The
‘Second Christmas Day’ or ‘Boxing Day’ is spent visiting friends and relatives.”
Gina said homemade items and books are popular gifts for Christmas Eve in Finland.
Jukka said when his children were small and they lived in the United States, they celebrated Christmas the ‘American way,’ on Christmas Day, but later, they may have gone back to his childhood Christmas on Christmas Eve. They may have even picked up the Finnish habit of leaving Christmas flowers outside the doors of friends and relatives, he noted.
Gina said she is dedicated to keeping ethnic family traditions alive and is in the third year of working on a cookbook for her family that features Italian favorites and Finnish favorites. This latest work follows an online publication she created for her family that features a step-by-step process for making the Vitali Family ravioli recipe perfected by her father, Rudy.
The first cookbook Gina ever worked on was with the Valentini family, and that’s when she learned from the older generation that many of the recipes up until that publication were produced from memory.
“We have to have it in writing,” Gina said, while expressing concerns about family recipes being lost forever if they are never preserved in written form for future generations.
“I always try to write things down,” she added.
Gina shared that her mother was in her 90s when she enrolled in a potica making class with local baker Cindy Rice offered through Chisholm Community Education.
“She had a blast,” Gina recalled, adding that she’d like to see more cooking classes offered in the future.
