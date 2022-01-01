County makes major moves at regional landfill

Out of sight. Out of mind.
It’s often what landfills are in the minds of many.
But not so at the St. Louis County Regional Landfill in Virginia.
St. Louis County officials are taking major steps to improve the environment, including investing up to $10 million to address a contaminant of concern that’s become a major issue at landfills across the nation.
“The St. Louis County landfill operation is a model for the rest of the industry,” St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson, chair of the county’s solid waste committee said. “We’re doing everything we can to protect our environment.”
The county’s biggest environmental initiative currently underway at the landfill is the treatment of Per-and-Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).
PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals used since the 1940’s in a variety of clothing, food packaging, household products, and fire retardants.
PFAS has been used as a stain and water resistant product for clothing, furniture, on non-stick cooking utensils, in camping equipment, as a liner in microwave popcorn cooking bags, and in other products for decades, Dave Fink, St. Louis County interim Environmental Services director said.
But PFAS breaks down very slowly and over time can build up in people, animals and the environment.
PFAS has now been shown to cause health problems in people exposed to certain levels of the substance.
Reproductive effects, development effects or delays in children, low birth rates, accelerated puberty, bone variations, behavioral changes, increased risks of some cancers, immune system issues, hormonal interference, and increased cholesterol levels and/or risk of obesity are among potential effects shown by peer-reviewed scientific studies, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) in March said PFAS contamination has been found in groundwater at 59 closed landfills within 41 counties within the state. Overall, the MPCA found PFAS contamination in the groundwater in 98 of 101 tested sites in its closed landfill program.
“The MPCA has found PFAS contamination in almost every closed landfill it oversees,” MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said in March. “Once again, our assessments tell us that PFAS is everywhere in our environment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.